The Galaxy S23 Plus is now even more irresistible on Amazon; save on one before it's too late
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we reported, Amazon is giving you another opportunity to snatch a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for less, in case you've missed your chance on Prime Day. However, if you want to save more and still want to hold a brand-new Galaxy S23 phone in your hand, we suggest you capitalize on this deal and get a Galaxy S23 Plus from Amazon instead.
Being part of Samsung's latest and greatest trio, the Galaxy S23 Plus has a lot of firepower at its disposal. With 8GB of RAM and Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, under the hood, the Galaxy S23 Plus can run heavy apps and demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 without any issues.
In addition to its incredible performance, the Galaxy S23 Plus takes beautiful photos with its 50 MP main and 12 MP selfie cameras. Moreover, the phone can shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps with the former and up to 4K at 60fps with the latter, resulting in great-looking clips.
And don't worry, the Galaxy S23 Plus's 4700mAh battery on board will last you the whole day without the need to charge, so you will be covered on the battery front as well. Additionally, the phone supports 45W wired charging, which can recharge the battery in about 60 minutes.
The Galaxy S23 Plus is the perfect choice for those wanting a slightly bigger phone but who don't need all the bells and whistles the Galaxy S23 Ultra has to offer. Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 Plus is currently an even bigger temptation thanks to Amazon's sweet discount. Just be sure to grab a brand-new Galaxy S23 Plus right now while it's still having that sweet price cut.
Currently, Samsung's latest Plus model is enjoying a sweet 10% discount, slicing the phone's price by $100. Furthermore, both the 256GB and 512GB models of the Galaxy S23 Plus are discounted by that much, allowing you to score some savings regardless of the option you go for. However, we must also note that there are only a few units left of the 512GB variant, so be sure to act extremely fast if you want the version with more memory.
