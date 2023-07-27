Samsung rep reveals Galaxy S23 line will receive first One UI 6.0/Android 14 Beta next week

If loose lips sink ships as the saying goes, Samsung Germany just torpedoed a battleship by revealing when the One UI 6.0/Android 14 Beta program will start rolling out to the company's flagship Galaxy S23 line. Samsung did hint that the software would soon be disseminated by adding a One UI 6.0 comments section to its support pages in the U.S. and India.





Per SamMobile , on the customer support page for Samsung Germany, a company representative wrote that the One UI 6.0/Android 14 Beta for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra would launch on August 2nd which is next Wednesday. Whether this is the date for Germany only isn't clear, but the post added that exactly one week later, on August 9th, the same Beta will be available for the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 mid-range models.









Typically you might expect Samsung to seed other flagship models, like the Galaxy S22 line, with the One UI 6.0/Android 14 Beta program before turning to its mid-range handsets. But if the rep who posted the information knows what he was writing about, that doesn't seem to be the case this year.

One UI 6.0 is the latest iteration of Samsung's interface software that is designed to help users run large-screened devices with one hand by bringing tappable elements closer to the bottom of the screen. Android 14 is the next version of the Android operating system.



