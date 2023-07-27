Samsung rep reveals Galaxy S23 line will receive first One UI 6.0/Android 14 Beta next week
If loose lips sink ships as the saying goes, Samsung Germany just torpedoed a battleship by revealing when the One UI 6.0/Android 14 Beta program will start rolling out to the company's flagship Galaxy S23 line. Samsung did hint that the software would soon be disseminated by adding a One UI 6.0 comments section to its support pages in the U.S. and India.
Per SamMobile, on the customer support page for Samsung Germany, a company representative wrote that the One UI 6.0/Android 14 Beta for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra would launch on August 2nd which is next Wednesday. Whether this is the date for Germany only isn't clear, but the post added that exactly one week later, on August 9th, the same Beta will be available for the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 mid-range models.
A Samsung Germany rep spills the beans about the release of the One UI 6.0/Android 14 Beta
Typically you might expect Samsung to seed other flagship models, like the Galaxy S22 line, with the One UI 6.0/Android 14 Beta program before turning to its mid-range handsets. But if the rep who posted the information knows what he was writing about, that doesn't seem to be the case this year.
One UI 6.0 is the latest iteration of Samsung's interface software that is designed to help users run large-screened devices with one hand by bringing tappable elements closer to the bottom of the screen. Android 14 is the next version of the Android operating system.
Samsung started pushing out the One UI 5.1.1 Beta program earlier this month to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Tab S8 tablet series. Since this version of One UI 5.1.1 is pre-installed on the just-announced Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series, it should start to be sent out to compatible Galaxy devices. It isn't known whether the Galaxy S23 line will receive One UI 5.1.1 before the first One UI 6.0/Android 14 Beta arrives.
