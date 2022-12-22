Bad news from Galaxy S23 series benchmark results? Leaker suspects issues with heat

The Galaxy S23's supposedly overclocked Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 is not performing as well as one'd expect

The leaker has shared all of the entries that came from the Galaxy S23 on Geekbench so far, and the numbers are a bit, let's say, disappointing. Well, the single-core results are on par with other phones sporting the 8 Gen 2, but there's something curious happening with the multi-core results...





As Ice points out, there's no result that goes over the 5,000 mark from the S23. And that's bad just because the processor is expected to be an overclocked version of the 8 Gen 2. As you can see in the images, other phones that come with the regular 8 Gen 2 are able to reach higher numbers on multi-core.







nothing is official before it is official