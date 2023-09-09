Images of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and plenty of specs appear on regulatory website

There are only two things certain in life: Death and Taxes. But we can now add one more item to the list, the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE . Yes, for months no one was certain whether the phone was coming and even when the signs indicated that it was, the device has had a long gestation period. Perhaps not as long as an elephant's 22 months, but long enough. The good news is that the phone should be introduced soon.





Galaxy S23 FE will sport a 6.3-inch display with an FHD+ 1080 x 2340 resolution. We know that because Samsung has created an official support page for the device in Kazakhstan that lists the phone's model number of SM-S711B/DS (indicating the dual SIM variant of the handset) and China's regulatory TENAA agency (via MyFixGuides ) has posted images and specs of the phone. According to the website, thewill sport a 6.3-inch display with an FHD+ 1080 x 2340 resolution. A previous leak from a tipster adds that it will be a Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.









The chipset used for the unit received by TENAA was the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 although there is a possibility that in some regions the device will be powered by Sammy's homegrown Exynos 2200 SoC. The camera array on the back includes a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera that delivers 3x optical zoom.. In the front, a punch hole 10MP selfie snapper will handle selfies and video chats.









The TENAA documentation adds that the Galaxy S23 FE will feature 8GB of RAM and buyers will get to choose between 128GB and 256GB of storage. There will be an under-display fingerprint scanner and a 4370mAh capacity battery will keep the lights on.



