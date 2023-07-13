The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung's ex-top-of-the-line flagship, is currently a bargain on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Attention! Another awesome deal on an even more awesome high-end smartphone is headed your way!
Amazon Prime Day may have ended, but the retailer's crazy deals have not. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the tech giant's ex-top-of-the-line flagship smartphone, at a whopping $400 discount. Furthermore, each of the three variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models — is currently offered for $400 off their usual prices, which means you will save huge cash no matter which model you choose.
Being among the best smartphones on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has everything you want your new phone to have. The handset has awesome performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It takes beautiful photos courtesy of its huge 108 MP main camera, which can also shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps. And it even comes with its own stylus straight out of the box, which you can use to take notes faster. The stylus can even be used as a painting brush.
Nevertheless, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra still has a lot to offer and is a real bargain with Amazon's current $400 discount.
Amazon Prime Day may have ended, but the retailer's crazy deals have not. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the tech giant's ex-top-of-the-line flagship smartphone, at a whopping $400 discount. Furthermore, each of the three variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — the 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models — is currently offered for $400 off their usual prices, which means you will save huge cash no matter which model you choose.
Being among the best smartphones on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has everything you want your new phone to have. The handset has awesome performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It takes beautiful photos courtesy of its huge 108 MP main camera, which can also shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps. And it even comes with its own stylus straight out of the box, which you can use to take notes faster. The stylus can even be used as a painting brush.
However, we should also mention that not everything is sunshine and roses with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. For instance, because of its wider lens, the main camera suffers from a loss of detail at the corners of an image. Also, the phone's battery gets absolutely demolished if you use the camera app for a long period of time.
Nevertheless, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra still has a lot to offer and is a real bargain with Amazon's current $400 discount.
Things that are NOT allowed: