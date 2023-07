The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung's ex-top-of-the-line flagship, is currently a bargain on Amazon

Samung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB): Save $400! Grab the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with a sweet $400 discount! The phone has top tier performance, takes beautiful photos and even comes with its own stylus. $400 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Samung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB): Save $400! Grab the 256GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with a sweet $400 discount! The phone has top tier performance, takes beautiful photos and even comes with its own stylus. $400 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Samung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512GB): Save $400! Grab the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with a sweet $400 discount! The phone has top tier performance, takes beautiful photos and even comes with its own stylus. $400 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

Being among the best smartphones on the market , the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has everything you want your new phone to have. The handset has awesome performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It takes beautiful photos courtesy of its huge 108 MP main camera, which can also shoot videos in up to 8K at 24fps. And it even comes with its own stylus straight out of the box, which you can use to take notes faster. The stylus can even be used as a painting brush.However, we should also mention that not everything is sunshine and roses with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. For instance, because of its wider lens, the main camera suffers from a loss of detail at the corners of an image. Also, the phone's battery gets absolutely demolished if you use the camera app for a long period of time.Nevertheless, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra still has a lot to offer and is a real bargain with Amazon's current $400 discount.