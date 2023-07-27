Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 now and get amazing offers!
Hurry up and preorder with some exclusive discounts.

A tempting deal at Amazon UK allows you to snatch the Galaxy S22 at nearly half off

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A tempting deal at Amazon UK allows you to snatch the Galaxy S22 at nearly half off
On the lookout for a new phone? You might be tempted by high-end phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and its ultra-insane specs. But such devices typically cost quite a lot. If you’re not prepared to dig deep into your pockets for a new device, we have good news for you! You can take advantage of an awesome Amazon UK deal on the Galaxy S22, which now sees a jaw-dropping 43% (or £330) discount.

But wait! Amazon UK doesn’t just throw a deal on the 128GB version of the humblest of last year’s S22 series. The one with 256GB is also available with an irresistible discount of 34%, equating to £275. So, you’re headed for a great bargain, even if you’re after a phone with more than the standard storage space.

Snatch the Samsung Galaxy S22 and save 43% at Amazon UK

Now's your limited chance to save as much as £330 on a new Galaxy S22. The phone might not boast the insane specs of its bigger brother, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but at this price, it's a great option to consider nevertheless. Get the phone in Phantom Black with 128GB of internal storage now.
£330 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22, 256GB: now £275 cheaper at Amazon UK

The Samsung Galaxy S22, 256GB, is also available with a more than tempting discount. If you want to grab a phone with a stunning 2K AMOLED display, IP68 water resistance rating, and plenty of other super cool features and not break the bank for it, definitely consider getting this phone.
£275 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

There’s no denying that, as the most basic of all three S22 options, the Galaxy S22 doesn’t astonish with insane specs. That’s not to say the phone isn’t good; quite the opposite. You get amazing value for money from this Samsung device, especially if you decide to take advantage of this wild discount on Amazon UK.

In a typical Samsung fashion, we get a mesmerizing 6.1-inch flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. After all, the company has been making impressive screens for quite some time. The 120Hz refresh rate of the phone’s screen is no joke, either. Moreover, the S22 can reach a max brightness of 1,500 nits, ranking it well among its peers.

Comparing this Android phone to its older relative, the Galaxy S21, we see a much more powerful and faster chipset. The integrated 4nm chipset makes the phone very snappy, which should meet most people’s needs.

What if you like taking photographs? Both selfies and photos taken with the triple camera on the back look very sharp and detailed. We’ve actually tested the camera performance of this bad boy and can confirm that it produces great photo quality indeed. Samsung also advertises the phone as being able to break the shackles of light, meaning it delivers quality videos and photos even during nighttime.

As for this bad boy’s battery life, it has a smaller battery than its predecessor. That’s not necessarily a downgrade, though. We’ve measured the 3,700mAh to perform pretty well compared to the Galaxy S21. You should be able to get through the day without having to charge it, especially if you’re don’t touch it too often.

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak shows us colorful cases and S Pens
Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak shows us colorful cases and S Pens
Get yourself the hot new Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its lowest price
Get yourself the hot new Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its lowest price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless