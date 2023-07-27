A tempting deal at Amazon UK allows you to snatch the Galaxy S22 at nearly half off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
On the lookout for a new phone? You might be tempted by high-end phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and its ultra-insane specs. But such devices typically cost quite a lot. If you’re not prepared to dig deep into your pockets for a new device, we have good news for you! You can take advantage of an awesome Amazon UK deal on the Galaxy S22, which now sees a jaw-dropping 43% (or £330) discount.
There’s no denying that, as the most basic of all three S22 options, the Galaxy S22 doesn’t astonish with insane specs. That’s not to say the phone isn’t good; quite the opposite. You get amazing value for money from this Samsung device, especially if you decide to take advantage of this wild discount on Amazon UK.
Comparing this Android phone to its older relative, the Galaxy S21, we see a much more powerful and faster chipset. The integrated 4nm chipset makes the phone very snappy, which should meet most people’s needs.
What if you like taking photographs? Both selfies and photos taken with the triple camera on the back look very sharp and detailed. We’ve actually tested the camera performance of this bad boy and can confirm that it produces great photo quality indeed. Samsung also advertises the phone as being able to break the shackles of light, meaning it delivers quality videos and photos even during nighttime.
As for this bad boy’s battery life, it has a smaller battery than its predecessor. That’s not necessarily a downgrade, though. We’ve measured the 3,700mAh to perform pretty well compared to the Galaxy S21. You should be able to get through the day without having to charge it, especially if you’re don’t touch it too often.
But wait! Amazon UK doesn’t just throw a deal on the 128GB version of the humblest of last year’s S22 series. The one with 256GB is also available with an irresistible discount of 34%, equating to £275. So, you’re headed for a great bargain, even if you’re after a phone with more than the standard storage space.
There’s no denying that, as the most basic of all three S22 options, the Galaxy S22 doesn’t astonish with insane specs. That’s not to say the phone isn’t good; quite the opposite. You get amazing value for money from this Samsung device, especially if you decide to take advantage of this wild discount on Amazon UK.
In a typical Samsung fashion, we get a mesmerizing 6.1-inch flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. After all, the company has been making impressive screens for quite some time. The 120Hz refresh rate of the phone’s screen is no joke, either. Moreover, the S22 can reach a max brightness of 1,500 nits, ranking it well among its peers.
Comparing this Android phone to its older relative, the Galaxy S21, we see a much more powerful and faster chipset. The integrated 4nm chipset makes the phone very snappy, which should meet most people’s needs.
What if you like taking photographs? Both selfies and photos taken with the triple camera on the back look very sharp and detailed. We’ve actually tested the camera performance of this bad boy and can confirm that it produces great photo quality indeed. Samsung also advertises the phone as being able to break the shackles of light, meaning it delivers quality videos and photos even during nighttime.
As for this bad boy’s battery life, it has a smaller battery than its predecessor. That’s not necessarily a downgrade, though. We’ve measured the 3,700mAh to perform pretty well compared to the Galaxy S21. You should be able to get through the day without having to charge it, especially if you’re don’t touch it too often.
Things that are NOT allowed: