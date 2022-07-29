Samsung rolls out August 2022 security patch to some of its flagships









The latest update for Samsung's current and ex-flagship lineups, the update doesn't bring anything particularly interesting in the form of brand new features, but it doesn't seem to be just a security update. In fact, the update for the phones comes in at roughly 420MB, which isn't that small, and might also include the latest versions of Galaxy Wearable, PENUP, Samsung Health, Samsung Members, and Smart Switch.





Which devices are getting the August security patch as we speak?





Naturally, flagships live in the fast lane, so they get the important updates with priority. Here's what builds are rolling out to each phone generation:





Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra — S901BXXU2AVG6

Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra — G99xBXXU5CVGB

Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra — G98xBXXUEFVG5



If you're donning one of these phones but haven't received the update yet, you can manually check if it's available on your phone by going to Settings > Software update and see if it's available for you.



