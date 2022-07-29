 Samsung rolls out August 2022 security patch to some of its flagships - PhoneArena
Samsung rolls out August 2022 security patch to some of its flagships

Samsung
Galaxy S22, S21 series score August software update
Samsung is continuing its good software update streak with a recent release of the August security patch for Android 12 for the Galaxy S22-series, Galaxy S21-series, and Galaxy S20-series. Yes, we are still technically in the month of July, but Samsung is prepping its top phones for the month of August already! 

And it will be a fiery one - Samsung will be announcing the next generation of foldables in the form of the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, so all eyes will be kept on the largest Android player on the mobile scene. By the way, you can reserve your Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 right now and score some neat bonuses!

The latest update for Samsung's current and ex-flagship lineups, the update doesn't bring anything particularly interesting in the form of brand new features, but it doesn't seem to be just a security update. In fact, the update for the phones comes in at roughly 420MB, which isn't that small, and might also include the latest versions of Galaxy Wearable, PENUP, Samsung Health, Samsung Members, and Smart Switch.


Which devices are getting the August security patch as we speak?

Naturally, flagships live in the fast lane, so they get the important updates with priority. Here's what builds are rolling out to each phone generation:

  • Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra — S901BXXU2AVG6
  • Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra — G99xBXXU5CVGB
  • Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra — G98xBXXUEFVG5

If you're donning one of these phones but haven't received the update yet, you can manually check if it's available on your phone by going to Settings > Software update and see if it's available for you.

Asus Zenfone 9 battery test: mini body, Pro Max battery endurance
Motorola shines bright amid global phone market slump
iOS 16 Preview: The best one yet
New teaser reveals the Moto X30 Pro design in official renders
Vote now: Asus Zenfone 9 - hot or not?
A menacing rival for Spotify and Apple Music may be coming in the form of TikTok Music
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
US carriers turn their backs on one of Samsung's most popular and fairly recent phone
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: first-ever '5G Enhanced' speed tests yield surprising results
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
