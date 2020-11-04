iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung

Samsung may ship the Galaxy S21 with a $150+ pair of wireless earbuds

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 04, 2020, 6:09 AM
Samsung may ship the Galaxy S21 with a $150+ pair of wireless earbuds
According to sources from South Korea, cited by SamMobile, Samsung plans to drop the AKG earphones from the retail box bundle of the upcoming Galaxy S21 flagship. And, as you might’ve guessed from the title, it’s actually good news. The Korean company plans to use the successor to the Galaxy Buds Plus as an alternative and bundle the Galaxy S21 with a pair of Galaxy Buds Beyond (rumored) earpieces.

The report has to be treated with a healthy grain of salt but there are some indications that it might turn out to be true. First of all, Samsung filed a trademark for the name Galaxy Buds Beyond last month, which means that the chances to see such a product are substantial.

Then there’s the iPhone 12 series, Samsung’s current arch nemesis. The latest iPhone devices ship in a spartan box without bundled earphones or a charging brick. This might be the perfect opportunity for Samsung to include a premium pair of earpieces and rub it in Apple’s face. If the report turns out to be true, we’re talking about $150+ earphones bundled with the Galaxy S21.

Galaxy S21 leaks are all over the web at the moment. The latest information hints that the next Samsung Unpacked event will take place Thursday, January 14. Three models will make their debut during the online event - the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21. Normally, Samsung offers wireless earphones as a pre-order incentive with its flagship models but this year all Galaxy S21 owners might score a pair.

Of course, you can just pre-order the Galaxy S21 as soon as possible, in order to avoid any mishaps and guarantee yourself the new wireless earphones. We’ll keep an eye on the topic and react lightning fast in case of new development.

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Display 6.2 inches
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

