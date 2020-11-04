Samsung may ship the Galaxy S21 with a $150+ pair of wireless earbuds
Then there’s the iPhone 12 series, Samsung’s current arch nemesis. The latest iPhone devices ship in a spartan box without bundled earphones or a charging brick. This might be the perfect opportunity for Samsung to include a premium pair of earpieces and rub it in Apple’s face. If the report turns out to be true, we’re talking about $150+ earphones bundled with the Galaxy S21.
Galaxy S21 leaks are all over the web at the moment. The latest information hints that the next Samsung Unpacked event will take place Thursday, January 14. Three models will make their debut during the online event - the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21. Normally, Samsung offers wireless earphones as a pre-order incentive with its flagship models but this year all Galaxy S21 owners might score a pair.
Of course, you can just pre-order the Galaxy S21 as soon as possible, in order to avoid any mishaps and guarantee yourself the new wireless earphones. We’ll keep an eye on the topic and react lightning fast in case of new development.