Pricing and storage options leak for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Pricing and storage options leak for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE0
Just the other day we showed you leaked press material for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that revealed almost everything about the phone that you would like to know about it. Today, we can pass along some more leaked information that was published by retailer LambdaTek (via MySmartPrice). Samsung's phone is expected to be unveiled on January 4th and will be available in Europe only (which includes the U.K.).
A previous report stated that the color options for the phone are believed to include White, Lavender, Cream, and Black. The device will carry a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a 120Hz refresh rate.
On the back you'll find a camera array that features a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing hole-punch selfie snapper will weigh in at 32MP and the device will be powered by either the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC or the 5nm Exynos 2100 chipset. Keeping the lights on will be a 4500mAh battery.
Back in September, a Samsung official stated that the company might cancel the release of the phone due to the global chip shortage, but obviously that doesn't appear to be the case now. What has happened though, is that the release of the Galaxy S21 FE is quite limited.