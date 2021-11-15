Pricing and storage options leak for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE





The base model will reportedly feature 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage and is expected to be priced at 920 EUR including the value-added tax (VAT). In the U.K., this variant will be tagged at 776 GBP. The model with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage could cost you 985 EUR (which includes the VAT) and 831 GBP in the U.K.





A previous report stated that the color options for the phone are believed to include White, Lavender, Cream, and Black. The device will carry a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and a 120Hz refresh rate.







On the back you'll find a camera array that features a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing hole-punch selfie snapper will weigh in at 32MP and the device will be powered by either the 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC or the 5nm Exynos 2100 chipset. Keeping the lights on will be a 4500mAh battery.





The Galaxy S21 FE will have Android 11 pre-installed which might be something of a disappointment considering that Android 12 had been disseminated for the Pixels nearly a month ago.







Back in September, a Samsung official stated that the company might cancel the release of the phone due to the global chip shortage, but obviously that doesn't appear to be the case now. What has happened though, is that the release of the Galaxy S21 FE is quite limited.