First indoor Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon









Second, it seems to be the only carrier on which all Galaxy S20 models support the Ultra Wide Band, mmWave, or whatever you call them speeds that Verizon's network is capable of.





Yes, even the lowly Galaxy S20 is exclusively crafted by Samsung for Verzon's network, and includes a 5G modem that covers the fast and short mmWave spectrum, unlike the unlocked and other carrier models of the cheapest horse in the S20 series stable.





Before we pop the champagne about the 6.2" "pony" horse, however, we shouldn't forget that the mustang in that stable is the 6.9" Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Samsung has decked it out with every 5G spectrum range and niche frequency support under the sun.





Verizon Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G speed test





Granted, preorders for the Galaxy S20, S20+ and Ultra are not starting until February 21 on Verizon, but the carrier's outspoken PR point already has a Galaxy S20 Ultra to play with, and couldn't resist running a test of Verizon's 5G network on it.





I almost forgot. Here’s the first 5G speed test on the @SamsungMobileUS Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on @Verizon. #GalaxyS20Ultra pic.twitter.com/OVHTWuGL9r — George Koroneos (@GLKCreative) February 11, 2020



As you can see, the Galaxy S20 Ultra manages to squeeze close to 1.7Gbps download speeds from its Qualcomm X55 modem in downtown San Francisco, which is as good as it gets on a retail device these days. That Samsung partnership with Netflix will really be paying off on this one.









Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples in low light





In addition, Geroge Koroneos managed to snap a few photos with the unprecedented 108MP/48MP/12MP camera kit of the S20 Ultra in the all-important low-light scenario. In his tiki bar atmosphere of the Zombie Village downtown, the Ultra managed to get snaps that actually look better than most of what's been posted on the Google Maps review page of the bar, and that's not even with the night mode turned on.





Check out the first wild S20 Ultra low-light snaps below, and tell us what you think.





Verizon's Galaxy S20 series portfolio is an odd bird. First of all, it doesn't give any preorder deals or discounts like AT&T does, that's how convicted Verizon is in the power of its 5G network to entice buyers.