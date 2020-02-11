T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Netflix partners with Samsung on exclusive Galaxy S20 series features

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 11, 2020, 2:00 PM
Netflix partners with Samsung on exclusive Galaxy S20 series features
Netflix just took the stage to announce a long-term partnership with Samsung, beginning with the Galaxy S20 series. Besides beautiful AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, and 5G connectivity tailored for the Netflix high-def HDR streaming, there will be other accouterments that will enhance the lives of the Netflix fan with an S20 model.

These include Samsung's virtual assistant that will be able to search and run shows for you. In addition, famous directors will be given the Galaxy S20 series pro cameras by Samsung, so that Netflix can add the bonus content they captured around famous Netflix Originals like Narcos, for instance. 

"Users can also discover Netflix’s best-in-class content through an improved integration with Galaxy devices, enabling ease of content discovery and accessibility via Samsung Daily, Bixby, and Finder," says Samsung, and we can't wait to try the new Samsung/Netflix entertainment duopoly.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

hopepi5752
Reply

1. hopepi5752

Posts: 6; Member since: 37 min ago

Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously $1500 Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet... Check The Details HERE.... w­w­w­.w­o­r­k­8­3­.c­o­m

posted on 33 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus Hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Hands-on
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
Futuristic Galaxy Z Flip lands to give the Razr a run for its price... and specs
How and when to watch the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event live stream from San Francisco
How and when to watch the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event live stream from San Francisco
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless