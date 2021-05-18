Save up to $400 on the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra at Best Buy for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Best Buy is now giving a gorgeous discount on the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra, with qualified activation for Verizon or Sprint/T-Mobile. Right now, for a limited time only, you can get $400 off if you buy a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra on Verizon, $350 on Sprint/T-Mobile.







The discount for Verizon is applicable only if you purchase on installments, while for Sprint/T-Mobile, the discount is available for one-time payment as well. If you prefer a one-time-only payment for Verizon, you get $100 off.









