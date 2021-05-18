Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Samsung Deals

Save up to $400 on the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra at Best Buy for a limited time

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
May 18, 2021, 4:44 AM
Save up to $400 on the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra at Best Buy for a limited time
Best Buy is now giving a gorgeous discount on the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra, with qualified activation for Verizon or Sprint/T-Mobile. Right now, for a limited time only, you can get $400 off if you buy a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra on Verizon, $350 on Sprint/T-Mobile.

The discount for Verizon is applicable only if you purchase on installments, while for Sprint/T-Mobile, the discount is available for one-time payment as well. If you prefer a one-time-only payment for Verizon, you get $100 off.


Also read:

The unlocked version is getting a more modest $50 discount right now, with activation today.

As we all know, we most probably won’t be seeing Note 21 phones this year, and Samsung seems to be planning for foldable phones to take their place. However, Note 20 phones are still a great option if you want to upgrade in 2021.

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra sport the fast and capable Snapdragon 865, the beloved-by-many S Pen, and beautiful designs. These phones remain a contender for the best phones in 2021, even after the release of the Galaxy S21. If you’ve been looking for an upgrade to a Note 20, these gorgeous deals are not to miss out on.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3

User Score:

9.8
$50off $1250 Special BestBuy $400off $900 Special BestBuy $17off $37 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
$50off $950 Special BestBuy $350off $650 Special BestBuy $17off $25 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

