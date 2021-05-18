Save up to $400 on the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra at Best Buy for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy is now giving a gorgeous discount on the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra, with qualified activation for Verizon or Sprint/T-Mobile. Right now, for a limited time only, you can get $400 off if you buy a Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra on Verizon, $350 on Sprint/T-Mobile.
The discount for Verizon is applicable only if you purchase on installments, while for Sprint/T-Mobile, the discount is available for one-time payment as well. If you prefer a one-time-only payment for Verizon, you get $100 off.
The unlocked version is getting a more modest $50 discount right now, with activation today.
As we all know, we most probably won’t be seeing Note 21 phones this year, and Samsung seems to be planning for foldable phones to take their place. However, Note 20 phones are still a great option if you want to upgrade in 2021.
The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra sport the fast and capable Snapdragon 865, the beloved-by-many S Pen, and beautiful designs. These phones remain a contender for the best phones in 2021, even after the release of the Galaxy S21. If you’ve been looking for an upgrade to a Note 20, these gorgeous deals are not to miss out on.