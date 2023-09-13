The stylish, bean-like Galaxy Buds Live are a real steal on Amazon and Best Buy at the moment

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Want a pair of good-sounding earbuds at a more budget-friendly price? Well, lucky you! At the moment, Amazon is offering the awesome Galaxy Buds Live for 47% off their usual price. If you take your phone out of your pocket, open the calculator app, and start, well, calculating, you will see that you can now grab a pair of Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic Bronze with a sweet $70 discount. 

The Mystic Red ones are also discounted but with a slightly bigger $72 discount. Oh, and all Galaxy Buds Live color options are on sale with a $70 discount at Best Buy, in case you are not a fan of Amazon.

Since the Galaxy Buds Live are more on the budget side, they are not among the best earbuds on the market. Yet they deliver a pretty nice, rich, and clear sound. In addition to that, the earbuds are lightweight and comfortable to wear, to the point where you can forget that they are in your ears during long listening sessions.

Also, as self-respecting modern earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live come with decent ANC functionality and good battery life. On their own, with ANC turned on, the earbuds offer up to 6 hours of listening time. Turn off the ANC, and the battery life goes up to 8 hours. With the case, the earbuds offer up to 21 hours with ANC and Bixby enabled and up to 29 hours with them disabled. Oh, and the case also has wireless charging support.

The Galaxy Buds Live are awesome, budget-friendly earbuds, hands down. They deliver nice sound, good ANC, and great battery life. Furthermore, you can currently grab a pair of these for an even more budget-friendly price. So, act fast and get yourself Galaxy Buds Live at a discounted price while you can.

