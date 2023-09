The stylish, bean-like Galaxy Buds Live are a real steal on Amazon and Best Buy at the moment

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Mystic Bronze: Now 47% OFF on Amazon! Grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic Bronze from Amazon and save $70. The earbuds have good sound, decent ANC, and pretty awesome battery life $70 off (47%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Mystic Red: Now 48% OFF on Amazon! Grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic Red from Amazon and save $72. The earbuds have good sound, decent ANC, and pretty awesome battery life $72 off (48%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Now $70 OFF at Best Buy! Grab the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from Best Buy and save $70. All color options are discounted at the moment, so you will score some savings regarding of the color you go for. The earbuds have good sound, decent ANC, and pretty awesome battery life $70 off (47%) $79 99 $149 99 Buy at BestBuy

Since the Galaxy Buds Live are more on the budget side, they are not among the best earbuds on the market . Yet they deliver a pretty nice, rich, and clear sound. In addition to that, the earbuds are lightweight and comfortable to wear, to the point where you can forget that they are in your ears during long listening sessions.Also, as self-respecting modern earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live come with decent ANC functionality and good battery life. On their own, with ANC turned on, the earbuds offer up to 6 hours of listening time. Turn off the ANC, and the battery life goes up to 8 hours. With the case, the earbuds offer up to 21 hours with ANC and Bixby enabled and up to 29 hours with them disabled. Oh, and the case also has wireless charging support.The Galaxy Buds Live are awesome, budget-friendly earbuds, hands down. They deliver nice sound, good ANC, and great battery life. Furthermore, you can currently grab a pair of these for an even more budget-friendly price. So, act fast and get yourself Galaxy Buds Live at a discounted price while you can.