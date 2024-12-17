Amazon slashes the Galaxy Buds FE by 40%, making them a must-have for every frugal user
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we already reported, Best Buy has the high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a sweet $100 discount right now. But if you want a pair of good-sounding Galaxy Buds at an even cheaper price, be sure to get the Galaxy Buds FE with this offer, as Amazon is selling them for 40% off.
A 40% discount on Samsung's already affordable earphones means that you can save $40 and score a pair for just under $60. The best thing is that you should receive your new earbuds before the holidays if you don't dilly-dally and place your order now. And given how much these fellas bring to the table, they'd make an awesome Christmas present for a loved one or even yourself.
Sure, given their budget price, Samsung had to cut a lot of corners, so we can't rank them among the best earbuds on the market. Nonetheless, they deliver incredible sound for their price and even boast a capable ANC, which does a pretty decent job of blocking outside noise. Effective active noise-canceling on a pair of budget earbuds is a rare sight, so props to Samsung for the effort! What's more, you can tailor their audio to your taste via the EQ in Samsung's Wearable app.
Overall, the Galaxy Buds FE are perfect for every Galaxy user on a budget. So, act fast and get a pair for much less than usual now!
Another highlight is their good battery life. On their own, they deliver up to 6 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and up to 8.5 hours with it disabled. With the case, they offer up to 21 hours of total listening time.
