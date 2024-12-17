Best Buy makes the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro shine again with a hefty price cut

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

If you're looking for a pair of top-notch Galaxy Buds at an affordable price, then you should definitely act quickly and grab the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with this incredible offer.

Best Buy is currently selling them at a hefty $100 discount, allowing you to score a pair of the best earbuds on the market for just $129.99. Not bad, considering that these will usually set you back about $230. We don't know how long the offer will stay up for grabs, so we suggest you pull the trigger on it now, as these earbuds are worth your hard-earned cash.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2: Save $100 at Best Buy!

The Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are discounted by $100 at Best Buy, which means you can get a pair for just $129.99. This is an unmissable opportunity, as the earbuds offer top-quality sound, have incredible ANC and are a true bargain at this price. So, don't miss out and save while you can!
$100 off (43%)
$129 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy


As Samsung's ex-flagship earphones, they offer top-quality sound with a strong bass. They can get quite loud, too. And for the moments you want to cut yourself off from the world, they boast top-notch ANC that blocks almost all pesky noises.

The gym rat within you will be pleased to learn that they come with an IPX7 water resistance rating, which means they can survive submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes. In other words, these puppies can withstand every workout without getting damaged. Well, unless you accidentally drop a dumbbell on them, but that's a whole different story.

Adding to their durability is their superb battery life, offering up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC turned on and up to 8 hours with it turned off. Add the case and you're looking at up to 18 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and up to 29 hours with it disabled.

All in all, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a true bargain, especially now that they can be yours at a much lower price. So, don't wait! Elevate your listening experience now by tapping the offer button in this article!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

