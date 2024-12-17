Best Buy makes the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro shine again with a hefty price cut
If you're looking for a pair of top-notch Galaxy Buds at an affordable price, then you should definitely act quickly and grab the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with this incredible offer.
Best Buy is currently selling them at a hefty $100 discount, allowing you to score a pair of the best earbuds on the market for just $129.99. Not bad, considering that these will usually set you back about $230. We don't know how long the offer will stay up for grabs, so we suggest you pull the trigger on it now, as these earbuds are worth your hard-earned cash.
As Samsung's ex-flagship earphones, they offer top-quality sound with a strong bass. They can get quite loud, too. And for the moments you want to cut yourself off from the world, they boast top-notch ANC that blocks almost all pesky noises.
The gym rat within you will be pleased to learn that they come with an IPX7 water resistance rating, which means they can survive submersion of up to three feet for up to 30 minutes. In other words, these puppies can withstand every workout without getting damaged. Well, unless you accidentally drop a dumbbell on them, but that's a whole different story.
All in all, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a true bargain, especially now that they can be yours at a much lower price. So, don't wait! Elevate your listening experience now by tapping the offer button in this article!
Adding to their durability is their superb battery life, offering up to 5 hours of listening time with ANC turned on and up to 8 hours with it turned off. Add the case and you're looking at up to 18 hours of playtime with ANC enabled and up to 29 hours with it disabled.
