Galaxy Buds 3 series update boosts sound quality and Bluetooth performance
Samsung is on a roll with updates for its latest devices these days. Users in the US have already started getting the newest security patch for the Galaxy S24 series, and while that's happening, the Galaxy Buds 3 series is also getting an update.
New software update for the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro
A recent report reveals that Samsung is pushing out the October 2024 update for both the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. The update promises enhanced stability and sound quality. The new firmware versions are R530XXU0AXJ1 for the Buds 3 and R630XXU0AXJ1 for the Buds 3 Pro.
The latest update for the Galaxy Buds 3 series focuses on improving Bluetooth connection stability, addressing issues like random micro-cuts that some users have been facing. Samsung seems determined to avoid any further backlash over the Buds 3, especially after the earlier quality control complaints.
The update also delivers sound quality improvements, aiming to offer a more immersive listening experience. However, Samsung hasn't provided details on exactly what was fine-tuned in the audio department.
If you want to install the new update, just open the Galaxy Wearable app on your smartphone and follow these simple steps:
- Head to Earbuds Settings
- Tap on Earbuds Software Update
- Select the option to download and install the update
I think one of the coolest aspects of earbuds these days is their ability to receive software updates, which is actually pretty essential, given how much their functionality relies on smart software. These updates can introduce new features, fix pesky bugs, or even tweak the audio quality for an enhanced listening experience – just like what we're seeing with this latest firmware update.
The new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro design (first photo) is quite different from the previous generation (second photo). | Image credit – PhoneArena
Samsung dropped the Galaxy Buds 3 series in July 2024, featuring a fresh design with stems that include squeeze and swipe controls for better playback management. The sound experience has a slight twist, too. However, with it, Samsung seems to be nudging you toward its ecosystem. How? Well, for example, you can only control and fine-tune the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro using the Wearable app on a Samsung device. Without one, you're missing out on options like toggling 360 audio or adjusting the EQ.
