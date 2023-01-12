Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Galaxy Buds 2 get unique 360 Degree audio recording and the Galaxy Watch gets Zoom camera controls

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Buds 2 get unique 360 Degree audio recording and the Galaxy Watch gets Zoom camera controls
Well, isn’t this a slew of Samsung announcements. First we find out that the Galaxy S23 reveal is right around the corner, then we hear about the great updates that are headed to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 really soon.

Reserve а Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for up to $100 off!

Samsung is giving up to a $100 Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder discount to those who reserve early, in addition to all other deals and bonuses it doles out during the preorder period.
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23+ now

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations are now open by Samsung and a stackable $50-$100 discount will apply to all of its other preorder bonuses like free gifts and generous trade-in offers.
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder bonus

The Galaxy S23 will be the fastest compact Android phone with overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and if you reserve your order now, you get $50-$100 extra down!
Gift
Pre-order at Samsung


Very few things can go in the category of making an already great product better. What is Samsung’s key to getting in there? Both of the announced updates will change the way you approach and use the camera app of your Galaxy smartphone, which is already quite the powerhouse to begin with. However, when paired with your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, your video recordings will record 360-degree audio, while your Galaxy Watch 4 or 5 will be able to act as a remote zoom controller.


What is 360 Degree audio recording on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro?


The 360 Degree audio recording feature headed to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro allows users to capture audio, as if with specialized equipment. The feature works when capturing video while the Buds are connected to the user’s phone and it uses the microphones on each individual earphone — known as binaural recording — to recreate the complete soundscape in which the recording is taking place.

This means that you’ll have a whole new depth of realistic soundscapes to explore – as long as you’re wearing earphones. While having the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on, the way the sound feels will seem lifelike, and that is also what will be captured and passed on through your captured video recordings.

Through the magic of LE audio — a state of the art Bluetooth standard — sound quality on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is not only increased, and therefore inherited onto your video recordings, but the latency and power efficiency become further improved too.

This new feature is headed to your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro right now. Samsung plans to roll out the update today, but for the time being, it will be available only to owners of the Galaxy Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4. That being said, the feature will eventually reach all Samsung smartphones that are running One UI 5.0 or later and have support for LE Audio.


What’s in the new Galaxy Watch update?


Samsung is also looking to empower tripod lovers to get the most out of their Galaxy phones. Ever had that moment, where you’ve spent time setting up the shot, only to find out that it needs a bit more tweaking?

Well, the February update for the Galaxy Watch will be able to help out. It will allow its wearer to control the Zoom of their Galaxy phone camera, through pinching in and out of the Watch display or through turning the watch’s crown for increased precision.

This feature will be added to the existing Camera Control app, available on the Galaxy Watch. Thus far, it allows users to take snaps, start video recordings, switch the camera’s orientation, set timers and even see quick previews of the snaps. That’s quite a lot of hands free control indeed, and pretty much matches the Apple Watch’s hands-free capabilities.

The latest update will be released some time around the start of February, possibly to coincide with Samsung’s Unpacked event — which you can watch live — for the Galaxy S23. The update will be available to all sizes of the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro models.

Doing Smart Wearables the right way


Remember when we mentioned Samsung’s key to making an already great product even better a bit earlier? Well, now we can say that it would be interconnectivity. Sure, their Buds and Watches already achieve quite a lot on their own, however, their ability to work together in order to enable each other to do more is precisely what makes Samsung’s approach worthwhile.

Given the dedication of the Big S to longevity and its unique approach to software upgrades, it’s no wonder that there are so many Galaxy fans out there. And considering that the company is on a roll with exciting announcements lately, it’s certainly a great time to be a fan indeed.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
“Boringly perfect” Galaxy S23 proves this is Samsung's Apple-style upgrade - a blessing in disguise?
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon
More info about Samsung's dedicated chip for Galaxy handsets is coming soon

Popular stories

Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
Samsung inadvertently reveals Galaxy S23 release date and preorder gift
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
Verizon's newest 5G device is a gaming powerhouse, and a steal for a limited time
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
It's like Christmas all over again for buyers of Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S7+ is A LOT of tablet for this super-low price
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the cheaper-than-ever OnePlus 9 Pro before Best Buy clears out its inventory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless