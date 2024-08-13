The remarkable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are $90 off and much more attractive at Amazon

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Aug 13
By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are no longer the latest and most impressive Samsung earbuds. But they're still an incredibly attractive choice, especially since Amazon continues to sell them for 39% off their usual price.

Score $90 off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with this deal

The US version of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro remains generously discounted at Amazon. All three paintjobs are available for $90 off their price tag, making them a remarkable choice. Neither Best Buy nor the official store match Amazon's deal, making it even more intriguing.
$90 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

That's right! The earbuds that usually cost almost $230 are still available for just under $140. Now, even the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 cost more than that! So, if you're looking for the most bang for your buck, you shouldn't ignore this Amazon deal and snag the Buds 2 Pro at their current price. After all, Best Buy doesn't have a matching discount, and the official store only lets you save $50 with a trade-in.

Granted, these puppies no longer seem super attractive now that we have the latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. However, they remain among the best wireless earbuds on the market, offering a comfortable fit, quality ANC, and fantastic sound performance.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 rivals' ANC cancels most lows and mids, effectively removing fans, vehicle engines, and other background noises from your music. You'll probably still hear some sudden high-pitched sounds, but those will be significantly quieter, too. And then there's always the option to turn off the ANC and rely on Ambient sound to stay aware of your surroundings.

You can expect equally great audio from these Samsung earbuds. They add extra depth to your tunes with sweet bass, clear highs, and mostly balanced mids. If you don't particularly enjoy deep bass, you can tweak the audio using the app EQ to something more suited to your taste.

If there's any area where the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro aren't a definite winner, it must be the battery life. Offering about five hours of listening time per charge and a total of 18 hours with ANC, these puppies can't quite rival other options in their price range.

But if the battery life isn't a dealbreaker for you, you should be pretty happy with what the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver. It may be hard to recommend them at their regular price now that they have a successor, but they're definitely attractive at $90 off. Get yours on Amazon and save big!
Polina Kovalakova
