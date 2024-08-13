The remarkable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are $90 off and much more attractive at Amazon
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are no longer the latest and most impressive Samsung earbuds. But they're still an incredibly attractive choice, especially since Amazon continues to sell them for 39% off their usual price.
That's right! The earbuds that usually cost almost $230 are still available for just under $140. Now, even the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 cost more than that! So, if you're looking for the most bang for your buck, you shouldn't ignore this Amazon deal and snag the Buds 2 Pro at their current price. After all, Best Buy doesn't have a matching discount, and the official store only lets you save $50 with a trade-in.
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 rivals' ANC cancels most lows and mids, effectively removing fans, vehicle engines, and other background noises from your music. You'll probably still hear some sudden high-pitched sounds, but those will be significantly quieter, too. And then there's always the option to turn off the ANC and rely on Ambient sound to stay aware of your surroundings.
If there's any area where the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro aren't a definite winner, it must be the battery life. Offering about five hours of listening time per charge and a total of 18 hours with ANC, these puppies can't quite rival other options in their price range.
But if the battery life isn't a dealbreaker for you, you should be pretty happy with what the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver. It may be hard to recommend them at their regular price now that they have a successor, but they're definitely attractive at $90 off. Get yours on Amazon and save big!
Granted, these puppies no longer seem super attractive now that we have the latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. However, they remain among the best wireless earbuds on the market, offering a comfortable fit, quality ANC, and fantastic sound performance.
You can expect equally great audio from these Samsung earbuds. They add extra depth to your tunes with sweet bass, clear highs, and mostly balanced mids. If you don't particularly enjoy deep bass, you can tweak the audio using the app EQ to something more suited to your taste.
