Superb Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature great sound, effective ANC, and now a 37% lower price
As we reported, Best Buy is offering a massive $250 discount on the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage. However, if you're in need of new high-end earbuds, we encourage you to act fast and grab a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with this offer as soon as possible!
At this very moment, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a hefty 37% discount on these top-tier earphones. Thanks to this markdown, you can nab a pair in White for just under $145, saving you $86. Not too shabby considering that these fellas usually go for about $230. And while the markdown doesn't come from Amazon directly, the retailer is handling the shipping, and you'll still have 30 days to ask for a refund in case you aren't happy with your purchase. So, act fast and save now, as these earbuds are worth every penny.
As Samsung's former top-of-the-line earphones, these puppies offer great sound with strong bass and can get quite loud. Additionally, they have capable ANC, which silences most pesky noises, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes without any distractions.
They are pretty durable, too. Thanks to their IPX7 water resistance rating, they can survive submersion of up to three feet for about 30 minutes. This also means they can withstand even the hardest of your workouts. What's more, they have great battery life, delivering up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC on and up to 8 hours with it off. When you add the case, their listening time increases to up to 8 hours with ANC enabled and up to 29 hours with it disabled.
All in all, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are still among the best earbuds on the market, delivering great sound, superb ANC, and solid battery life. Just be sure to snag a pair now while the offer lasts!
