The top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 52% off and dirt cheap at Walmart; save on a pair today

The top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are dirt cheap at Walmart right now; save on a pair today
A few weeks ago, we shared that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were on sale for a whopping $104 off (45%) at Walmart. But it appears that Lady Luck smiles upon you today — especially if you are in the market for new top-notch earbuds — as this awesome discount is even bigger now!

Oh, yeah! Currently, Samsung's top-of-the-line earbuds in Graphite are discounted by $120 at the retailer, which means they can be yours for only $110 if you take advantage of this deal while you can. We suggest acting fast, too, as you never know when the offer will expire. And this is a deal you definitely do not want to miss out on.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Graphite): Save a whopping $120 at Walmart

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Graphite are currently discounted by a whopping $120 at Walmart, allowing you to get a pair for 52% off their price. These are premium earbuds, so this is definitely a deal you do not want to miss. So, act fast and upgrade your listening experience today!
$120 off (52%)
$109 93
$229 99
Buy at Walmart


The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are premium, stylish and among the best earbuds money can buy. They offer great sound with strong bass. Additionally, they pack top-tier ANC functionality, which can mute a huge portion of the world, allowing you to enjoy your songs in peace.

With IPX7 water resistance, they can withstand being submerged in water up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes. In other words, these fellas can survive even the heaviest of your workouts.

You'll also be able to blast your songs for hours and hours non-stop, as the earbuds deliver up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 8 hours with it turned off. With the case, their battery life goes up to 18 hours with ANC and up to 29 hours without noise-canceling.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a real bang for your buck, especially at their heavily discounted price at Walmart. So, don't waste time and upgrade your listening without breaking the bank now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena

