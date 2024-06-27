The top-notch Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 52% off and dirt cheap at Walmart; save on a pair today
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
A few weeks ago, we shared that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were on sale for a whopping $104 off (45%) at Walmart. But it appears that Lady Luck smiles upon you today — especially if you are in the market for new top-notch earbuds — as this awesome discount is even bigger now!
Oh, yeah! Currently, Samsung's top-of-the-line earbuds in Graphite are discounted by $120 at the retailer, which means they can be yours for only $110 if you take advantage of this deal while you can. We suggest acting fast, too, as you never know when the offer will expire. And this is a deal you definitely do not want to miss out on.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are premium, stylish and among the best earbuds money can buy. They offer great sound with strong bass. Additionally, they pack top-tier ANC functionality, which can mute a huge portion of the world, allowing you to enjoy your songs in peace.
With IPX7 water resistance, they can withstand being submerged in water up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes. In other words, these fellas can survive even the heaviest of your workouts.
So, yeah! The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a real bang for your buck, especially at their heavily discounted price at Walmart. So, don't waste time and upgrade your listening without breaking the bank now!
Oh, yeah! Currently, Samsung's top-of-the-line earbuds in Graphite are discounted by $120 at the retailer, which means they can be yours for only $110 if you take advantage of this deal while you can. We suggest acting fast, too, as you never know when the offer will expire. And this is a deal you definitely do not want to miss out on.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are premium, stylish and among the best earbuds money can buy. They offer great sound with strong bass. Additionally, they pack top-tier ANC functionality, which can mute a huge portion of the world, allowing you to enjoy your songs in peace.
With IPX7 water resistance, they can withstand being submerged in water up to three feet deep for up to 30 minutes. In other words, these fellas can survive even the heaviest of your workouts.
You'll also be able to blast your songs for hours and hours non-stop, as the earbuds deliver up to 5 hours of playtime with ANC turned on and up to 8 hours with it turned off. With the case, their battery life goes up to 18 hours with ANC and up to 29 hours without noise-canceling.
So, yeah! The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a real bang for your buck, especially at their heavily discounted price at Walmart. So, don't waste time and upgrade your listening without breaking the bank now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: