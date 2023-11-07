Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Treat yourself to brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 with a whopping 52% discount on one condition
We have amazing news for you! Amazon is currently selling the international version of the brand-new Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds in Graphite with a whopping 52% discount. When we convert the percentage into cash, it turns out you will score sweet savings of $73 if you take advantage of this deal right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Graphite, International Version: Now 52% OFF on Amazon!

Grab the International Version of the Galaxy Buds 2 in Graphite from Amazon and save $73. The earbuds have good sound and are a real bargain at this price.
$73 off (52%)
Buy at Amazon


However, before tapping that deal button, you should know that there is one significant trade-off here. Since this is the international model, it doesn't come with an active warranty in the US, meaning you'll need to pay the repair bill of the earbuds out of your own pocket in case something happens to them. That said, you will still receive a 30-day warranty on your new earphones.

You are probably with mixed feelings after reading the above paragraph, and we completely understand you. However, we should also note that the Galaxy Buds 2 have a lot to offer and are a real steal at their current price. In other words, this is a deal you should not miss out on.

The earbuds pack good sound with a slight emphasis on bass, which is something every hip-hop lover will appreciate. Furthermore, they are probably the best-sounding earphones in the budget segment since Amazon's amazing discount directly slingshots them into pocket-friendly territory.

Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 are light and comfy and offer pretty good ANC and battery life. The earbuds deliver up to 7.5 hours of playtime with ANC turned off and up to 5 hours with it turned on. With the case, their battery life goes up to 29 hours with ANC off and up to 20 hours with it on.

You may be sacrificing warranty when going for the international model, but it's a decent trade-off considering how much the Galaxy Buds 2 have to offer and how little you will pay for them. Therefore, if not having a warranty doesn't bother you, you should act fast and take advantage of this deal right now.
