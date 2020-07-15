OIS may be coming to future Samsung affordable phones
OIS allows higher quality of photos and videos as it eliminates blur. The way it does that is by a sensor, mounted on the camera, which allows the lens to move in the opposite direction to the movement of the device, therefore eliminating results from shaking of the phone. The report claims that the technology, present in flagship smartphones, may reach Samsung’s affordable phones in 2021.
Additionally, it’s possible that other Samsung budget-friendly smartphones may get OIS in 2021, for example Samsung Galaxy A82 and A92. However, you might want to take this with a grain of salt as Samsung has not yet released the A81 and A91.