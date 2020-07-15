Samsung Android Camera

OIS may be coming to future Samsung affordable phones

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Jul 15, 2020, 5:06 AM
OIS may be coming to future Samsung affordable phones
We all know that in recent months, the situation on the smartphone market has been drastically changing. The competition in the mid-range smartphone market is becoming more fierce as Apple also entered it with the iPhone SE 2020 in April, along with a lot of China-based manufacturers. Now, SamMobile reports that Samsung is likely to pump up its effort in its mid-range smartphones.

Rumors show that the South-Korea-based tech giant is likely to include Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technology in the yet unannounced Samsung Galaxy A72 budget-friendly smartphone.

OIS allows higher quality of photos and videos as it eliminates blur. The way it does that is by a sensor, mounted on the camera, which allows the lens to move in the opposite direction to the movement of the device, therefore eliminating results from shaking of the phone. The report claims that the technology, present in flagship smartphones, may reach Samsung’s affordable phones in 2021.

Additionally, it’s possible that other Samsung budget-friendly smartphones may get OIS in 2021, for example Samsung Galaxy A82 and A92. However, you might want to take this with a grain of salt as Samsung has not yet released the A81 and A91.

