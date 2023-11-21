The Galaxy A55’s charging speed might disenchant some (but a possible AMD GPU should balance things out)
Let’s start with the gloomy news first, so we can end on a light tone when talking about the upcoming Galaxy A55.
A new report, courtesy of SamMobile, has it that the successor to the popular Galaxy A54 will not impress and upgrade in terms of charging speeds. By the way, the Galaxy A55 will be the next gifted mid-ranger from Samsung, as the Korean giant has quietly decided to bring its Galaxy A7x line to an end, given that no Galaxy A74 rumors arose in the last year.
As with other technical specifications, so far nothing has been confirmed (or denied). Insiders expect the Galaxy A55 to feature a 5,000 mAh battery (again, just like the one found in the Galaxy A54). We’ve talked about the camera, too. The Galaxy A55 will likely sport a 50 MP primary camera, much like the one that’s found on the Galaxy A54. It’s not clear if it will be exactly the same, or have a tweak or two to better market the device.
It’s hinted that the Galaxy A55 will have the Exynos 1480 chipset under the hood. This Exynos 1480 will allegedly bring a GPU developed in partnership with AMD to the mid-range segment for the first time. The Galaxy A55 will have an Xclipse 530 GPU. While this GPU is based on the older AMD RDNA2 graphics architecture (from the Galaxy S22 series), it should be definitely better than the Mali GPU from the Galaxy A54.
Don’t place any bets, but one can expect a probable unveiling in March 2024.
So, the Galaxy A55 and its 3C certification have revealed that the upcoming device will support 25W fast charging (the same as what the Galaxy A54 is capable of) and will be sold without a charging brick in the box.
On to the GPU
