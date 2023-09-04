Samsung’s partnership with AMD may extend to mid-range Exynos processors
The partnership between AMD and Samsung has seen fruition with the launch of Galaxy S22 series back in 2022. All the Galaxy S22 series phones powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset were equipped with AMD GPUs (graphics processing unit).
Although the South Korean handset maker dropped the Exynos chipsets for its next flagship Galaxy S family in favor of Qualcomm’s, it looks like the partnership endured and we’ll be seeing more AMD GPUs inside Samsung smartphones come next year.
While the GPUs have a higher usage when gaming, the AMD GPUs coming to mid-range Samsung smartphones next year will have improvements that mostly focus on IPS rather than gaming.
On the other hand, having better ISP on mid-range smartphones is definitely an upgrade that will make Samsung products stand out. Not to mention that more often than not people are looking for a mid-range phone with a good camera rather than better gaming capabilities.
Although the South Korean handset maker dropped the Exynos chipsets for its next flagship Galaxy S family in favor of Qualcomm’s, it looks like the partnership endured and we’ll be seeing more AMD GPUs inside Samsung smartphones come next year.
Reliable leaker Revegnus shared some information about Samsung’s plans for its upcoming mid-range smartphones, which supposedly will pack AMD GPUs. According to the source, mid-range Exynos chipsets like 1480 and 1430, which are expected to be announced and released next year, will be equipped with mRDNA AMD GPUs.
While the GPUs have a higher usage when gaming, the AMD GPUs coming to mid-range Samsung smartphones next year will have improvements that mostly focus on IPS rather than gaming.
It’s an interesting approach that makes sense considering we’re discussing mid-range smartphones and not flagships. There’s little reason to improve the gaming capabilities of a GPU for mid-range phones if the rest of the hardware can’t sustain the improved gaming experience (CPU, cooling system, display, etc.).
On the other hand, having better ISP on mid-range smartphones is definitely an upgrade that will make Samsung products stand out. Not to mention that more often than not people are looking for a mid-range phone with a good camera rather than better gaming capabilities.
Things that are NOT allowed: