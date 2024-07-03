The mid-range Galaxy A54 offers performance at a bargain price at Walmart

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Walmart may not be the first place you think of for getting a new Galaxy phone, but it actually has an awesome deal on the Galaxy A54 that's too good to pass up.

Right now, the 128GB version of Samsung's mid-ranger is on sale for $110 off its price, which means you can snag one for just $340, down from $450 if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal today.

Galaxy A54 128GB: Now $110 OFF at Walmart!

The Galaxy A54 5G is available at a sweet $110 discount at Walmart. This means you can snag this awesome mid-ranger for just $340, making this deal unmissable. Act fast, though, as you never know when the offer will expire. So, tap the button below and save on a brand-new Galaxy A54 today!
$110 off (24%)
$340
$450
Buy at Walmart


The Galaxy A54 may be a mid-range phone from last year, but its Exynos 1380 chipset still delivers good performance for most tasks. It can even run demanding games like Genshin Impact, although at more modest graphics settings. That said, we did notice some stutters here and there during our Galaxy A54 review. Granted, Samsung may have ironed out this issue, but it's something to keep in mind nonetheless.

In addition to its mid-range performance, this fella sports a 50 MP primary camera and a 32 MP front-facing snapper and can take good-looking pictures. It can also capture videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second.

Battery-wise, its 5,000mAh power cell on deck has enough juice to get you through the day or even a day and a half without top-ups with moderate usage.

So, in a nutshell, the Galaxy A54 is sleek, offers good performance, can take beautiful photos, and offers great battery life. Furthermore, it's a top bargain at its current price on Walmart. The only issue is that this deal most likely has an expiration date. That's why we strongly suggest tapping the deal button at the beginning of this lovely article and scoring awesome savings on this incredible mid-ranger now!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

