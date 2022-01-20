A new Galaxy A53 5G certification listing appears, confirming design and key specs

The best smartwatches in 2022 (January update)

These are the Verizon phones (including iPhone models) that support its C-band 5G service right now

Known now for its watches, Garmin failed in the smartphone industry

Apple is working on a fix to exterminate the iOS 15, iPadOS 15 Safari bug

AT&T launches its C-Band 5G services in 8 metro areas across the US

T-Mobile brings its Home Internet service to 57 new cities and towns