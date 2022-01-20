A new Galaxy A53 5G certification listing appears, confirming design and key specs

A new Galaxy A53 5G certification listing appears, confirming design and key specs0
*Render from Digit and OnLeaks
Recently, we've been hearing more and more about Samsung's upcoming mid-range phone, the Galaxy A53, which is expected to be unveiled a couple of months after the Galaxy S22's Unpacked event. Now, MyFixGuide reports about the TENAA certification of the midranger: the listing reveals the look of the upcoming phone and some of its key specs.
Galaxy A53 looks and key specs revealed through Chinese certification website
TENAA is the Chinese certification agency, and a listing of Samsung's yet-unannounced Galaxy A53 has now revealed some key aspects of the phone. Judging by the leaked images, there aren't many design changes to the phone and its basic internal specs from its predecessor, the Galaxy A52. Check out the images:
As you can see, the front and the back of the phone seem quite similar (if not identical) to the Galaxy A52's design. The front of the A53 features an AMOLED display with the same punch-hole diameter. However, it seems the dimensions of the Galaxy A53 are a bit smaller and slimmer than those of its predecessor.
Check out the basic specifications of the Galaxy A53 5G that we expect now:
- 6.46 inches AMOLED Display with Full-HD+ resolution (2400*1080p)
- Dimensions: 5×74.7×8.1(mm), Weight: 190(g)
- 2.0GHz/2.4GHz Chipset Frequency (Exynos 1200)
- 4860mAh Single Cell Battery
- Back Camera: 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP and Front 32MP Lens
- In-display fingerprint scanner
- Storage Options: 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB Storage
The Exynos 1200 is expected to power the phone, and it could feature eight cores. Pretty much, the performance of the chip is expected to be near the Snapdragon 778G chipset (found in the Motorola Edge 2021 for example). So far, we expect the Galaxy A series of phones to be announced before the end of the first quarter of this year, so we might be hearing more about these phones in the weeks to come.
Samsung Galaxy A53: what to expect
In the past weeks, there have been multiple leaks and reports about the upcoming phone that have started to paint a preliminary picture of what to expect when it hits the shelves. Let's explore what we know so far.
Earlier, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G was spotted on Geekbench and its listing there revealed the midrange phone will be powered by the aforementioned Exynos 1200 chip and 6GB of RAM (an 8GB of RAM version will also be present). Of course, there might be a Snapdragon version as well, if it would follow Samsung's way of releasing two different chipset variants for different markets (this practice has been used for the Galaxy S-series so far).
Additionally, we know the Galaxy A53 will run Android 12 with Samsung's custom One UI on top of it (the Geekbench listing didn't reveal the One UI version specifically).
For the display, the Galaxy A53 is expected to sport an AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and a fast 120Hz display refresh rate. Additionally, it is expected to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor.