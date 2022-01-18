Galaxy A53 5G will reportedly ship with a 15W charger in the box





We have started hearing about Samsung's upcoming mid-ranger months ago, and leaks about it have been giving us glimpses of what to expect from the phone when it hits the market. Now, MySmartPrice reports that a listing of the Galaxy A53 5G on the 3C certification website has been spotted, and it reveals some curious info about the phone.

Galaxy A53 5G will probably ship with a 15W charger

Apart from that, the listing doesn't reveal anything else about the upcoming phone. However, earlier leaks have given us some information about what we could expect from the Galaxy A53.







Galaxy A53: what to expect from the midrange phone

The predecessors, Galaxy A52 and before that, Galaxy A51 became quite popular for their good price-quality ratio

The listing reveals the Galaxy A53 carrying model number SM-A5360 to support a 15W charger. The charger supports 9.0V output at 1.67amp current and 5V output at 2.0amp current. However, keep in mind that we expect the Galaxy A53 to support faster charging speeds, but the charger for them won't be included in the box.Last year, Samsung shipped the phone's predecessor, the Galaxy A52, with a 15W charger in the box, but the phone supports 25W fast charging, and based on that, it would be unreasonable to think the Galaxy A53 won't support fast charging. However, it seems great news that the midranger will actually come with a charger in the box (of course, nothing is confirmed yet, so keep an open mind about it).Earlier, the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G was spotted on Geekbench and its listing there revealed the midrange phone will be powered by an Exynos 1200 chip and 6GB of RAM. Of course, there might be a Snapdragon version as well, if it would follow Samsung's way of releasing two different chipset variants for different markets (this practice has been used for the Galaxy S-series so far).Additionally, we know the Galaxy A53 will run Android 12 with Samsung's custom One UI on top of it (the Geekbench listing didn't reveal the One UI version specifically).In terms of design, the phone is expected to look quite like its predecessor, the Galaxy A52, with a plastic back and very thin bezels. The phone will reportedly be offered in white, black, blue, and orange color variants. On the front, it will have a centered punch hole for the selfie camera.For the display, the Galaxy A53 is expected to sport an AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution and a fast 120Hz display refresh rate. Additionally, it is expected to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor, just like its predecessor.In terms of cameras, the Galaxy A53 5G should come equipped with a quad-camera setup, complemented by an LED flash. The main sensor of the phone is expected to be a 64MP one.As for the release date of the phone, it is expected to be unveiled alongside the bigger Galaxy A73 and possibly the Galaxy A33. Usually, these phones are unveiled in December, but in 2021, the Galaxy A52 and A72 were announced in March. As we are not hearing a lot about the budget-friendly devices' release so far, it is way more likely they will indeed be unveiled in the spring of this year. Just like it happened last year.In the past couple of years, the Galaxy A series has become widely popular globally. The Galaxy A52 features a modern design, youthful color options, and stable performance, for a very affordable price. The 4G version phone also features a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, while the future-proof 5G version comes with the flagship-grade 120Hz refresh rate.On top of that, the Galaxy A52 has Optical Image Stabilization which has greatly improved the camera capabilities of its main sensor of 64MP. We expect something similar this year.