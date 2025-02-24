GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

The Galaxy A35 receives yet another $75 discount, this time at Best Buy

The Galaxy A36 may be coming soon, but Best Buy's tempting promo on the existing Galaxy A35 is worth your attention. The seller gives you a $75 discount on this budget Samsung phone, landing it at $324.99 from its $399.99 original price.

The Galaxy A35 is $75 off at Best Buy

$324 99
$399 99
$75 off (19%)
The Galaxy A35 is once again a suitable pick at $75 off its original price. That's a very tempting discount that you should definitely check out if you need a budget phone with a great camera and a lovely display.
Buy at BestBuy

The Galaxy A35 is $75 off at Amazon, too

$75 off (19%)
If you prefer shopping at Amazon, fret not: the Galaxy A35 is discounted by $75 over here, too. However, you can only save on the Awesome Navy colorway here, as the Awesome Violet unit is currently out of stock.
Buy at Amazon

Aside from that, Best Buy lets you save an extra $25 when you sign a carrier contract immediately (provided you're OK with paying a $35 activation fee.) Even at $75 off, the handset is an attractive budget option in our opinion. And if you're not a particular Best Buy fan, pick Amazon's promo, which saves you an identical amount but only on the Awesome Navy colorway.

For a sub-$400 Android option, this Samsung phone delivers quite a bit. It has a gorgeous 6.6-inch AMOLED display with buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rates and a remarkable camera setup for a device in that price range.

As we've pointed out in our Galaxy A35 review, its camera is one of the best in the budget segment. It features a 50 MP main sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 5 MP macro camera on the rear, plus a 13 MP front sensor. Photos taken with this Android 14 phone look detailed and have natural colors. The device excels even in low-light conditions.

On the performance front, this Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) rival delivers respectable but not incredible performance. It has an Exynos 1380 chip under the hood, which handles some games well but might occasionally stutter while navigating the UI.

If that's not an issue for you, know the Galaxy A35 is easily one of the best budget phones. Its superb display and camera performance help it stand out from other sub-$400 phones. Let's not ignore the solid software support — four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. In short, this handset is indeed a fantastic option. If you agree, go ahead and save $75 on it.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

