Samsung's budget Galaxy A35 is even more irresistible after new limited-time discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Motorola isn't the only player in budget town offering nice smartphones at low prices. Samsung is another company that does the same, and guess what? You can snag its latest budget phone, the Galaxy A35, at an even lower price.
This handsome and pretty affordable fella is now on sale for $50 (13%) off on Amazon, beating the $40 off (10%) discount it enjoyed a few weeks ago. And while $50 may not seem like much, it actually lets you snag a unit for under $350. You should hurry, though, as this is a limited-time deal and may expire any minute.
Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the Galaxy A35 offers enough firepower for day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and video streaming. During our Galaxy A35 review, we also noticed some occasional stutters, which is completely normal for a phone in the budget segment.
Something we were impressed with, though, is the camera capabilities of this smartphone. Now, don't get us wrong, it's definitely a far cry from the best phones on the market, like the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the 50 MP main camera does take pretty decent photos, especially in well-lit conditions.
All in all, the Galaxy A35 offers quite a lot for its budget price. That's why we strongly encourage you not to waste time and take advantage of this limited-time deal today!
This handsome and pretty affordable fella is now on sale for $50 (13%) off on Amazon, beating the $40 off (10%) discount it enjoyed a few weeks ago. And while $50 may not seem like much, it actually lets you snag a unit for under $350. You should hurry, though, as this is a limited-time deal and may expire any minute.
Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the Galaxy A35 offers enough firepower for day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and video streaming. During our Galaxy A35 review, we also noticed some occasional stutters, which is completely normal for a phone in the budget segment.
Something we were impressed with, though, is the camera capabilities of this smartphone. Now, don't get us wrong, it's definitely a far cry from the best phones on the market, like the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the 50 MP main camera does take pretty decent photos, especially in well-lit conditions.
As a proper budget phone, the Galaxy A35 also comes with awesome battery life. Its 5,000 mAh power cell can easily get you through an intense day without top-ups. Furthermore, the phone can last you even longer with medium to light use.
All in all, the Galaxy A35 offers quite a lot for its budget price. That's why we strongly encourage you not to waste time and take advantage of this limited-time deal today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: