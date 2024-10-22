Amazon makes the budget Galaxy A25 5G a tempting choice once again
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Amazon brought awesome discounts on some of the best Samsung phones on this month's Prime Day. Not all Galaxy options received that special treatment, though. For instance, the Galaxy A25 5G was just $50 off throughout the 48-hour shopping spree. By the way, if you didn't get it back then, you might be pleased to know it's once again $50 cheaper than usual at the merchant.
For a $300 handset, even a 17% markdown looks exciting. After all, everybody loves a bargain. What makes Amazon's deal all the more exciting is that you can't find an unlocked unit at Best Buy or the Samsung Store at the same sub-$250 price. So, if you need a budget phone with a decent screen and a good enough camera, this puppy could be worth checking out.
Aside from that, you've got a 50 MP main camera that takes lovely pictures (again, for a $300 phone) slapped on its back. There are also 8 + 2 MP sensors on the rear, but you probably won't be using the latter much.
Regardless, the Galaxy A25 5G is one of the better sub-$300 options. With its decent overall performance, it may just make undemanding users happy, especially when it sells at bargain prices. Get yours on Amazon for 17% off.
For a $300 handset, even a 17% markdown looks exciting. After all, everybody loves a bargain. What makes Amazon's deal all the more exciting is that you can't find an unlocked unit at Best Buy or the Samsung Store at the same sub-$250 price. So, if you need a budget phone with a decent screen and a good enough camera, this puppy could be worth checking out.
Certainly less impressive than the Galaxy S24 Ultra, this puppy is still among the top choices under $300. It features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and respectable brightness levels. Since competitors like the OnePlus Nord N30 and the Moto G Power 5G (2024) use an LCD display (and cost the same), the Samsung option is clearly a winner.
Aside from that, you've got a 50 MP main camera that takes lovely pictures (again, for a $300 phone) slapped on its back. There are also 8 + 2 MP sensors on the rear, but you probably won't be using the latter much.
Camera and display quality are important, but so is processing power. Well, this Android phone handles that front admirably. You can expect a mostly smooth day-to-day performance from the Exynos 1280 chip, though the phone certainly won't knock your socks off.
Regardless, the Galaxy A25 5G is one of the better sub-$300 options. With its decent overall performance, it may just make undemanding users happy, especially when it sells at bargain prices. Get yours on Amazon for 17% off.
The Galaxy A25 5G is also available at:
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: