The ultra-affordable Galaxy A16 5G is even cheaper on Amazon, but for a limited time

Save 13% on the Galaxy A16 5G $25 off (13%) The entry-level Galaxy A16 5G is even cheaper on Amazon right now! The device is 13% off in both color options, making it a suitable choice for Samsung fans on an ultra-tight budget. The deal will only stay live for a limited time. Buy at Amazon Trade-in The Galaxy A36 5G is up to $150 off at Samsung $249 99 $399 99 $150 off (38%) If you don't mind extending your budget for something way more premium, the Galaxy A36 might be the perfect fit. This model is down by up to $150 at the official Samsung Store, provided you trade in an eligible device in good condition. Buy at Samsung

Looking for an ultra-cheap Samsung phone with 5G and an impressive six years of software support under $200? The Galaxy A16 5G is the one to consider. This bad boy is currently 13% off at Amazon, bringing its affordable ~$200 price down under the $180 mark.While this isn't the first time we've come across that sale, we haven't seen it in some time, making it a tempting choice if you missed out on previous deals. The promo is available on both color options and will only stay live for a limited time.Right off the bat, we must point out the obvious drawback of this Android phone — poor performance. Despite being more powerful than the previous-gen Galaxy A15, this fella doesn't quite deliver a smooth everyday experience. It stutters at times, which may be a dealbreaker for users on a very tight budget.If you’re concerned about those performance hiccups, the pricier Galaxy A36 might be a better pick. Trading in an older device in good condition at the Samsung Store lets you save up to $150 on its regular $399.99 price.But if you're not a power user anyway, the Galaxy A16 might just be right for you. It has a good-looking 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and decent brightness level for the price.It also packs a triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro sensor. In general, the device delivers mostly acceptable photos, though, as the camera samples in our Galaxy A16 5G review show, images taken with the main camera have a slightly cooler hue.What's arguably most impressive here is that Samsung has committed to a very long software support. As you probably know, many similarly-priced Motorola phones barely deliver two years of Android updates, while this device gets six years of software support.Overall, we can't deny the Galaxy A16 5G isn't the most impressive entry-level device. But it's cheap, has a decent display and camera performance, and is on sale right now. Grab yours for 13% off at Amazon and save before this limited-time promo expires.