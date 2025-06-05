The ultra-affordable Galaxy A16 5G is even cheaper on Amazon, but for a limited time
A decent display and acceptable camera performance make the Galaxy A16 5G a good choice for casual users at its current Amazon price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for an ultra-cheap Samsung phone with 5G and an impressive six years of software support under $200? The Galaxy A16 5G is the one to consider. This bad boy is currently 13% off at Amazon, bringing its affordable ~$200 price down under the $180 mark.
While this isn't the first time we've come across that sale, we haven't seen it in some time, making it a tempting choice if you missed out on previous deals. The promo is available on both color options and will only stay live for a limited time.
If you’re concerned about those performance hiccups, the pricier Galaxy A36 might be a better pick. Trading in an older device in good condition at the Samsung Store lets you save up to $150 on its regular $399.99 price.
It also packs a triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro sensor. In general, the device delivers mostly acceptable photos, though, as the camera samples in our Galaxy A16 5G review show, images taken with the main camera have a slightly cooler hue.
What's arguably most impressive here is that Samsung has committed to a very long software support. As you probably know, many similarly-priced Motorola phones barely deliver two years of Android updates, while this device gets six years of software support.
Overall, we can't deny the Galaxy A16 5G isn't the most impressive entry-level device. But it's cheap, has a decent display and camera performance, and is on sale right now. Grab yours for 13% off at Amazon and save before this limited-time promo expires.
Right off the bat, we must point out the obvious drawback of this Android phone — poor performance. Despite being more powerful than the previous-gen Galaxy A15, this fella doesn't quite deliver a smooth everyday experience. It stutters at times, which may be a dealbreaker for users on a very tight budget.
But if you're not a power user anyway, the Galaxy A16 might just be right for you. It has a good-looking 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and decent brightness level for the price.
