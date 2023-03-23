Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung Galaxy M54 quietly unveiled: massive display, impressive camera

Samsung
@cosminvasile
Samsung Galaxy M54 quietly unveiled: massive display, impressive camera
Samsung silently introduced yet another mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M54. Supposedly replacing the affordable Galaxy J series phones, the Galaxy M family is not available globally. Then there’s the F series that’s also not available everywhere like the company’s primary mid-range lineup, the Galaxy A.

Although it’s supposed to be positioned lower than it’s A series counterpart, the A54, it appears that the Galaxy M54 is a much better version. Just about every piece of hardware except the chipset has been improved, but there’s a catch: the M54 won’t be widely available.

Just like the Galaxy A54, Samsung’s new mid-range phone, the M54 is equipped with an Exynos 1380 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and either 128 or 256GB. However, the Galaxy M54 comes with a bigger 108-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization, and two additional sensors: 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. In comparison, the Galaxy A54 uses a triple camera setup that consists of 50MP + 12MP + 5MP sensors.



Another important improvement is the larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, as opposed to Galaxy A54’s 6.4-inch display. Not to mention that the Galaxy M54 packs a bigger 6,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support. Unsurprising, the phone runs Android 13 right out of the box and features 5G support.

Samsung hasn’t yet announced when the Galaxy M54 will be available nor how much it will cost, but we do know at least two of the color versions: dark blue and silver. The phone has already been listed on the company’s official website (via GSMArena), so it’s just a matter of time before it will hit shelves.

Finally, it’s worth noting that unlike the Galaxy A54, which will probably be available virtually everywhere, the Galaxy M54 will only be released in specific countries, so keep that in mind if you’re considering one.

Popular stories

6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless