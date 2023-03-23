Samsung Galaxy M54 quietly unveiled: massive display, impressive camera
Samsung silently introduced yet another mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M54. Supposedly replacing the affordable Galaxy J series phones, the Galaxy M family is not available globally. Then there’s the F series that’s also not available everywhere like the company’s primary mid-range lineup, the Galaxy A.
Just like the Galaxy A54, Samsung’s new mid-range phone, the M54 is equipped with an Exynos 1380 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and either 128 or 256GB. However, the Galaxy M54 comes with a bigger 108-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization, and two additional sensors: 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. In comparison, the Galaxy A54 uses a triple camera setup that consists of 50MP + 12MP + 5MP sensors.
Another important improvement is the larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, as opposed to Galaxy A54’s 6.4-inch display. Not to mention that the Galaxy M54 packs a bigger 6,000 mAh battery with 25W charging support. Unsurprising, the phone runs Android 13 right out of the box and features 5G support.
Finally, it’s worth noting that unlike the Galaxy A54, which will probably be available virtually everywhere, the Galaxy M54 will only be released in specific countries, so keep that in mind if you’re considering one.
Although it’s supposed to be positioned lower than it’s A series counterpart, the A54, it appears that the Galaxy M54 is a much better version. Just about every piece of hardware except the chipset has been improved, but there’s a catch: the M54 won’t be widely available.
Samsung hasn’t yet announced when the Galaxy M54 will be available nor how much it will cost, but we do know at least two of the color versions: dark blue and silver. The phone has already been listed on the company’s official website (via GSMArena), so it’s just a matter of time before it will hit shelves.
