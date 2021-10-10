Check out these renders of Samsung's most affordable 5G phone, the Galaxy A13 (VIDEO)





The successor to the Galaxy A12 , the new model will sport a higher resolution display, improved cameras, and a faster chipset. The Galaxy A13 5G will be positioned right behind the Galaxy A22 5G which is Sammy's cheapest 5G handset at the moment. Based on rumors about the Galaxy A13 5G, LetsGo Digital teamed up with Technizo Concept to produce renders of the handset.

The Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will be the manufacturer's most affordable 5G phone













The phone is expected to carry a 6.48-inch LCD display with an FHD+ (1080p) resolution; that's a step up from the Galaxy A12's HD+ resolution display. The screen will have the standard 60Hz refresh rate. If a faster refresh rate is very important to you, the display on the Galaxy A22 5G refreshes 90 times a second. The renders show that the bezels on the Galaxy A13 5G are thicker than the ones on more expensive models and there is a teardrop notch on the front of the screen for an 8MP front-facing selfie snapper.







The triple camera setup will reportedly include a 50MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. This will not be the same 50MP camera being used on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ . Instead, this camera will use the ISOCELL JN1, a small 1/2.76-inch sensor with small 0.64μm pixels.





The other cameras on the back allegedly will include a 5MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2 aperture), and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4 aperture) that helps produce the blurry background bokeh effect. The camera array does not protrude as much from the phone's plastic rear panel as it does on other models.





The Galaxy A13 5G should be available in two configurations. One carries 4GB of memory along with 64GB of storage while the other features 6GB of memory with 128GB of storage. The fingerprint scanner will be integrated with the handset's power button along the side of the device. A 3.5mm headphone jack is included.

The Galaxy A Series was developed to compete with value for money manufacturers in India such as Xiaomi







When Samsung revised the "A" series a few years ago, it said that these devices would have big screens, viable cameras, and large batteries. The Galaxy A13 5G checks all of the boxes considering that a 5000mAh battery will keep the lights on. It might support 25W fast charging although 15W seems more likely. The handset will not support wireless charging





The new low-priced 5G phone will is rumored to be available in four colors: black, white, blue, and red. Considering that the slightly superior Galaxy A 22 5G was priced at $230 when it was released this year, the Samsung A13 5G should not be more expensive than €230. We could see the Galaxy A13 5G introduced in December and go on sale early in 2022.





The Galaxy A series was created to allow Samsung to compete with value for money manufacturers in India like Xiaomi. In 2019, Samsung released the Galaxy A10 , Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 and the phones sold two million units in India over a period of only 40 days. In dollar terms, those sales took in over $500 million which Ranjivjit Singh, Senior Vice President of Samsung India, said at the time was "a record for any brand in the industry" over such a short time span.





Samsung has expanded the brand both in terms of the number of different models it offers, and the Galaxy A line is available in many major markets. It is made for those who want a huge battery, above average cameras, and 5G support while not shelling out flagship prices for these features.

