Future iPhone, Galaxy smartphones could arrive without Chrome browser

Will you adapt quickly?

A man holding an iPhone and a Galaxy phone.
By now, you should've already heard about the beef between Google and the US Department of Justice: the DOJ claims Google monopolized the search and digital advertising markets.

It's not clear whether Google's business will be broken up forcefully, but there's a possibility that future smartphones could arrive without the omnipresent Google Chrome mobile web browser out of the box. This, however, has nothing to do with the DOJ. Similar rumors have surfaced a few times in recent times:


Enter Perplexity. There's a chance you've heard of this one, too, as we recently reported that Apple is considering buying Perplexity AI.

Perplexity AI is an Nvidia-backed startup, positioning itself as a rival to Google with its AI-driven search engine. The company is now in talks with our beloved brands – yes, including Samsung and Apple – to pre-install its new Comet browser, CEO Aravind Srinivas told Reuters. Pre-installation could dramatically expand Perplexity's user base by leveraging the tendency of consumers to stick with default apps, a phenomenon often referred to as browser stickiness.

Would you install Chrome if it's not pre-installed?

Vote View Result


That's basically the digital equivalent of "too lazy to switch or install other than the pre-installed apps". Most people just use whatever browser comes pre-installed on their device – be it Chrome on Android or Safari on iPhones.

It's not easy to convince mobile OEMs to change the default browser to Comet from Chrome.

– Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas for Reuters, July 2025

Srinivas acknowledged the difficulty of convincing mobile device makers to switch from entrenched options like Google Chrome, pointing to the challenge of overcoming user habits on mobile platforms. Comet, which is currently in beta and limited to desktop users, combines web browsing with Perplexity's AI features. It allows users to query personal data – such as emails, calendars, and browsing history – and perform tasks like scheduling events or summarizing web pages directly within the browser.

The company expects to target "tens to hundreds of millions" of users in 2025, following the stabilization of its desktop version, which is currently being tested by a few hundred thousand users. This move rides the wave of a bigger industry trend, where browsers are getting a brain upgrade with AI.

Earlier this month, there were reports that OpenAI is working on its own agentic AI browser capable of automating processes like booking travel or managing finances. Meanwhile, Chrome dominates mobile browsing with about 70% market share, while Apple's Safari and Samsung's browser account for another 24%, according to Statcounter.

