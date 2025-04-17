Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust

By
Samsung and Motorola are both looking to the future of AI assistants on their phones as the companies discuss plans with Perplexity AI Inc. The Samsung Galaxy S25 phones currently use Gemini for a lot of AI features but that could change if Samsung and Perplexity reach an agreement.

Motorola has apparently already decided to use Perplexity on its phones and will announce the partnership this month. The company will offer the new AI model as an alternative to Google’s Gemini and will even provide a custom tailored UI for Perplexity on the Motorola Razr phones. Motorola also plans to market Perplexity to get more users to give the AI model a try on its devices.

Samsung’s AI features powered by Gemini are already leagues ahead of Apple Intelligence which has been struggling for months. If the Galaxy phones adopt Perplexity as well then it will just make the choice between iPhone and Galaxy a no-brainer for users who care about AI.

Samsung Galaxy S25 uses Google’s Gemini for many AI features. | Video credit — Samsung

It’s not decided yet how Samsung will incorporate Perplexity on its devices if the deal goes through. Possible options range from simply pre-loading the Perplexity app on Galaxy phones to promoting it on the Galaxy Store. I would be surprised if Samsung straight up replaces Gemini with Perplexity as the default, or only, AI assistant on its devices.

For those who haven’t kept up with the AI industry, Perplexity is one of the best AI models out there. It gives ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude a run for their money and is often praised for its accurate answers. Having options between Perplexity and Gemini would also let users further decide how they want their AI assistant to function.

Gemini is great and it has improved Samsung’s phones by multiple factors. However there are definitely some cases where Perplexity outshines Google’s flagship model. I originally found Gemini to be less helpful and just plain wrong. While that has changed it never hurts to have options.

I also think that the partnership is likely to go through as inside sources claim that Samsung is considering investing into Perplexity in the near future.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
