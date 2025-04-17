Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust

Samsung Galaxy S25 uses Google’s Gemini for many AI features. | Video credit — Samsung

It’s not decided yet how Samsung will incorporate Perplexity on its devices if the deal goes through. Possible options range from simply pre-loading the Perplexity app on Galaxy phones to promoting it on the Galaxy Store. I would be surprised if Samsung straight up replaces Gemini with Perplexity as the default, or only, AI assistant on its devices.For those who haven’t kept up with the AI industry, Perplexity is one of the best AI models out there. It gives ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude a run for their money and is often praised for its accurate answers. Having options between Perplexity and Gemini would also let users further decide how they want their AI assistant to function.Gemini is great and it has improved Samsung’s phones by multiple factors. However there are definitely some cases where Perplexity outshines Google’s flagship model. I originally found Gemini to be less helpful and just plain wrong. While that has changed it never hurts to have options.I also think that the partnership is likely to go through as inside sources claim that Samsung is considering investing into Perplexity in the near future.