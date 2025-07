Verizon's rollercoaster Q2: fewer subscribers, but bigger bucks

Verizon

Did you leave Verizon in Q2 of 2025 or not? Yes, never felt better. Yes, but I kind of regret it now. No, I'm still with Verizon. Yes, never felt better. 31.25% Yes, but I kind of regret it now. 0% No, I'm still with Verizon. 68.75%

At the end of the day, it seems like there isn't much of a difference if you're on Verizon T-Mobile and AT&T … right? At least that's the sentiment across online forums like Reddit and it's not like people are singing Kumbaya with smiles on their faces. Quite the opposite – it seems that people are sick of the big three telcos' prices and plans in 2025:It's not that just a particular telco is on the receiving end of the countless complaints; no – all three are under the righteous fire of subscribers.That includes, which got on customers' nerves by pulling promised discounts , as we told you earlier.That being said, the Big Red raised the lower end of its annual profit outlook after posting stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings, fueled by solid demand for its premium plans. As a result, the company's stock climbed 4% in premarket trading.Wireless service revenue grew 2.2% as more customers signed up for add-ons such as bundled access to streaming platforms like Netflix.has been leaning on price-lock deals and broadband-wireless bundles to keep customers from switching to rivals, withandramping up competition alongside aggressive promotions from Comcast and Charter.Despite these efforts,reported an unexpected loss of 9,000 monthly bill-paying wireless subscribers during the April-to-June quarter (that's Q2 of 2025), falling short of analyst expectations for a gain of 13,000. The decline was largely attributed to churn following price increases earlier this year, and everybody could see it coming.To maintain growth in a saturated US telecom market,and other major carriers have been investing heavily in fiber-optic infrastructure to meet the surging demand for data. In May,secured approval from federal regulators for its $20 billion acquisition of fiber-optic provider Frontier, following an agreement to discontinue its diversity programs.The company's growing focus on internet services paid off, with 293,000 net broadband additions during the quarter. Overall revenue reached $34.5 billion, surpassing the $33.74 billion estimate.Looking ahead,now projects 2025 adjusted profit to rise between 1% and 3%, tightening its previous forecast of 0% to 3%. It also boosted its full-year free cash flow target to a range of $19.5 billion to $20.5 billion, up from the earlier guidance of $17.5 billion to $18.5 billion. Sometimes, the difference between 0% and 1% can mean the world.