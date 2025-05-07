Apple is exploring AI options in Safari as Google Search deal’s future is uncertain
Apple is reportedly looking at a major change for its Safari web browser, exploring the integration of artificial intelligence-powered search tools. This move comes as the company’s significant financial arrangement with Google faces legal challenges and the wider tech world rapidly embraces AI, as reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Cue also confirmed that Apple has had conversations with Perplexity. However, it's worth noting that Apple already uses OpenAI's ChatGPT with Siri and is expected to add Google's AI, Gemini, later this year.
The potential shift was highlighted by Apple's services chief, Eddy Cue, during his testimony in the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust case against Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc. A key focus of the lawsuit is the multi-billion dollar deal that makes Google the default search engine in Safari. Cue mentioned that searches in Safari saw their first-ever dip recently, which he believes is due to people turning to AI for answers.
The future of search, according to Cue, might belong to AI. He suggested that AI-driven services from companies like OpenAI, Perplexity AI, and Anthropic could eventually replace traditional search engines. Apple is apparently considering adding these as options in Safari down the line, though likely not as the default choice immediately, as they still need to mature.
Prior to AI, my feeling around this was, none of the others were valid choices. I think today there is much greater potential because there are new entrants attacking the problem in a different way.
— Eddy Cue, SVP of Services, Apple
This exploration by Apple is happening as the entire search landscape evolves. Google is also heavily investing in AI for its search, with new features already changing how users find information. Other browser companies are similarly looking to weave AI more deeply into their products.
For Apple, though, this isn't just about new technology; the outcome of the Google lawsuit could significantly impact the billions of dollars Apple receives from their current search agreement. Despite this, and his concerns about losing that revenue, Cue indicated he still thinks Google should remain Safari's default for the time being.
For AI search to truly take hold, Cue noted that these newer AI platforms need to build better search indexes. Still, he's optimistic about the transition, believing that the advanced features AI offers are attractive enough to make people switch, even if index improvements take time. Cue also predicted that the underlying AI technology, known as large language models, will keep getting better, giving users more reasons to adopt AI search.
There’s enough money now, enough large players, that I don’t see how it doesn’t happen.
— Eddy Cue, SVP of Services, Apple
This potential change in Safari could redefine how millions of Apple users interact with the internet. While the familiar Google search might stick around as the primary option for a while, having more advanced AI search tools built into the browser could lead to more direct answers and a different way of exploring the web. How Apple implements these changes and whether they offer a truly better experience will be key to watch.
