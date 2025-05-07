Apple is exploring AI options in Safari as Google Search deal’s future is uncertain





Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Cue also confirmed that Apple has had conversations with Perplexity. However, it's worth noting that Apple already uses OpenAI's ChatGPT with Siri and is expected to add Google's AI, Gemini, later this year.





— Eddy Cue, SVP of Services, Apple

This exploration by Apple is happening as the entire search landscape evolves. Google is also heavily investing in AI for its search, with new features already changing how users find information. Other browser companies are similarly looking to weave AI more deeply into their products. This exploration by Apple is happening as the entire search landscape evolves. Google is also heavily investing in AI for its search, with new features already changing how users find information. Other browser companies are similarly looking to weave AI more deeply into their products.









Recommended Stories For Apple, though, this isn't just about new technology; the outcome of the Google lawsuit could significantly impact the billions of dollars Apple receives from their current search agreement. Despite this, and his concerns about losing that revenue, Cue indicated he still thinks Google should remain Safari's default for the time being.For AI search to truly take hold, Cue noted that these newer AI platforms need to build better search indexes. Still, he's optimistic about the transition, believing that the advanced features AI offers are attractive enough to make people switch, even if index improvements take time. Cue also predicted that the underlying AI technology, known as large language models, will keep getting better, giving users more reasons to adopt AI search.





— Eddy Cue, SVP of Services, Apple

This potential change in Safari could redefine how millions of Apple users interact with the internet. While the familiar Google search might stick around as the primary option for a while, having more advanced AI search tools built into the browser could lead to more direct answers and a different way of exploring the web. How Apple implements these changes and whether they offer a truly better experience will be key to watch. This potential change in Safari could redefine how millions of Apple users interact with the internet. While the familiar Google search might stick around as the primary option for a while, having more advanced AI search tools built into the browser could lead to more direct answers and a different way of exploring the web. How Apple implements these changes and whether they offer a truly better experience will be key to watch.