Fresh leak reveals almost all OnePlus Watch 2R specs ahead of launch

Exclusive: Full specs of the upcoming OnePlus Watch 2R!



- Snapdragon W5 + BES2700 dual chipset

- 1.43" AMOLED, up to 1,000-nits in HBM

- Lighter chassis

- 2.5 ATM, IP68

- 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM

- Up to 100 hrs battery life & VOOC charging

- Dual frequency GPS

- 100+ sports modes

— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 9, 2024





Dual-frequency GPS

Heart rate, stress, and sleep monitoring capabilities

Support for over 100 sports modes.

The device will feature 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Expect up to 100 hours of battery life, along with VOOC charging support. It will also be IP68 certified, ensuring it can withstand accidental water splashes and is protected against dust. The rest of the leaked specs remain identical to those of the OnePlus Watch 2, too, including:While the leak doesn't offer more specifics, NFC support is also anticipated. The smartwatch is also expected to maintain a 500mAh battery and 10W charging capability similar to the current model.