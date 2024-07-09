Fresh leak reveals almost all OnePlus Watch 2R specs ahead of launch
OnePlus is gearing up to reveal a range of new products at its upcoming Summer Launch Event on July 16. Recently leaked renders have given us a sneak peek at the upcoming OnePlus Watch 2R, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and the OnePlus Pad 2. Now, additional details about the next OnePlus smartwatch have surfaced.
According to the latest leak, the OnePlus Watch 2R will sport a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display, identical to the OnePlus Watch 2 released earlier this year. The smartwatch will be equipped with two chipsets, the Snapdragon W5 and BES2700, which are also carried over from the current model.
While the leak doesn't offer more specifics, NFC support is also anticipated. The smartwatch is also expected to maintain a 500mAh battery and 10W charging capability similar to the current model.
In fact, the major upgrade – or let's call it the key difference – between the OnePlus Watch 2 and the 2R seems to be the addition of eSIM support for LTE connectivity, a feature notably missing in the OnePlus Watch 2.
Not long ago, a device believed to be the OnePlus Watch 3 appeared on the TENAA (Telecommunication Equipment Certification Center) certification website. However, later it was suggested that it was not the third-gen OnePlus Watch but the 2R model. The listing revealed support for LTE connectivity via e-SIMs compatible with Chinese telecom providers.
After all, if OnePlus really aims to compete more effectively against rivals like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or Google Pixel Watch 2, introducing a smartwatch with cellular connectivity is a smart strategic move.
Exclusive: Full specs of the upcoming OnePlus Watch 2R!— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 9, 2024
- Snapdragon W5 + BES2700 dual chipset
- 1.43" AMOLED, up to 1,000-nits in HBM
- Lighter chassis
- 2.5 ATM, IP68
- 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM
- Up to 100 hrs battery life & VOOC charging
- Dual frequency GPS
- 100+ sports modes
-… pic.twitter.com/geTriLyLGe
The device will feature 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Expect up to 100 hours of battery life, along with VOOC charging support. It will also be IP68 certified, ensuring it can withstand accidental water splashes and is protected against dust. The rest of the leaked specs remain identical to those of the OnePlus Watch 2, too, including:
- Dual-frequency GPS
- Heart rate, stress, and sleep monitoring capabilities
- Support for over 100 sports modes.
