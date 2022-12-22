High-end video editing app DaVinci Resolve for iPad is now available for free

Blackmagic RAW

As a reminder, the DaVinci Resolve iPad app is not just a cloud-based solution or some sort of drilled-down companion app. It's a full-blown port of the PC version of the software, which gives users access to professional-grade editing tools for files in the following formats:The app also comes with Black Magic’s renowned library of workflows and presets, and it is enabled to work with Blackmagic Cloud, meaning that whatever projects you’ve started on PC, can be carried over — and even carried out — on iPad. This also means that you can collaborate with others on the go, even if you are working on the same project files.The DaVinci Resolve iPad app is available right now as a 2GB download for all iPads which are running iPadOS 16 or later and are equipped with — at least — the A12 Bionic chip. If you want to try it out and see if it is as impressive as it sounds, you can go ahead and install it now.