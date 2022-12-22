High-end video editing app DaVinci Resolve for iPad is now available for free
A few months back, in October, we reported on DaVinci Resolve being announced to receive a dedicated iPad version. Those of you who got excited about it can finally rejoice, for the app is officially out.
The announcement came in earlier today from the BlackMagic official Twitter account. You can find the powerful video editing software on the AppStore as a free download, but it also comes with a premium version.
What's even cooler is that Black Magic’s app can be downloaded and used in its almost complete entirety for free. In fact, until the time comes that you need to apply a feature which requires the premium version, you won’t be prompted to complete the in-app purchase, which makes the app a perfect fit for enthusiasts, vloggers or YouTubers.
Unlike some notable competitors, like Adobe’s suite of apps, DaVinci Resolve’s premium features do not come at the cost of a subscription, but in the form of a single in-app purchase, priced at $94.99. It will gain you access to features such as:
- Work with files of any resolution up to 6K
- Edit videos with more than 60 FPS
- Advanced noise reduction
- Lens distortion correction
- Export videos with support for stereoscopic 3D
- Automation scripts
- Advanced collaboration functions for bigger teams
- And many other features
Behind every bit of this busy interface is a powerful editing tool.
As a reminder, the DaVinci Resolve iPad app is not just a cloud-based solution or some sort of drilled-down companion app. It's a full-blown port of the PC version of the software, which gives users access to professional-grade editing tools for files in the following formats:
The app also comes with Black Magic’s renowned library of workflows and presets, and it is enabled to work with Blackmagic Cloud, meaning that whatever projects you’ve started on PC, can be carried over — and even carried out — on iPad. This also means that you can collaborate with others on the go, even if you are working on the same project files.
The DaVinci Resolve iPad app is available right now as a 2GB download for all iPads which are running iPadOS 16 or later and are equipped with — at least — the A12 Bionic chip. If you want to try it out and see if it is as impressive as it sounds, you can go ahead and install it now.
- Blackmagic RAW
- Apple ProRes
- MP4
- AVI
- MKV
- H.265 files, typically utilized for fast streaming
