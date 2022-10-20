DaVinci Resolve to bring powerful video editing to iPad

DaVinci Resolve brings professional video editing tools to the iPad

H.264 - most commonly MP4, AVI or MKV

H.265 - further streamlined files, so that faster streaming is possible

Apple ProRes

Blackmagic RAW

The Australian pioneer Blackmagic Design, infamous for its high quality video production hardware and software, just announced a new mobile app. Their powerful video editing program DaVinci Resolve is getting an iPad version.The app is expected to show up in the AppStore by the end of this year and it will be available for download at no cost. A premium upgrade called Resolve Studio will be on offer too and if the name is anything to go by, it will target professional filmmakers.DaVinci Resolve will enable users to take advantage of high-end video editing tools, equipped with Blacmagic’s own award-winning color technology. The resulting files may be exported in DaVinci’s standard format for a seamless workflow across devices.Work on the app may be streamed to Apple Studio Displays, Pro Display XDRs or any other AirPlay compatible displays. The app is also optimized for MultiTouch and the Apple Pencil, which is sure to come in handy when there is any need for precise editing.The app will support the following file formats:All of these may be imported into a project natively from the iPad’s storage, online from iCloud or through a physical unit, connected via USB-C.DaVinci Resolve will also boast an impressive library of workflows, which are said to be built with local and remote collaboration in mind, enabled via Blackmagic Cloud. These options will be perfect for larger, multi-layered productions, which involve many stages, like music videos or short films. We’d list off movies too, but we’d rather hold off on the big ones until we see the app in action.As of now, the only requirement mentioned is a device with iPadOS 16 or higher, so make sure to prepare if you’re excited to try DaVinci Resolve when it is released. Keep in mind that there is a planned premium upgrade, the price of which is not yet revealed.Blackmagic’s first video editing mobile app sounds powerful and promising. Those willing to try out DaVinci Resolve won’t have to wait long, as it will become available in the next couple of months through Apple’s AppStore.