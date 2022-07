Get a free Watch 4 Classic with a Galaxy S22 Ultra at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra SAVE $1,350, get Galaxy Watch 4 FREE Samsung is running its extended trade-in program during the Prime Day, meaning you can get up to $1,000 off when you bring in your old device. Then, there's a $350 discount going on at the Samsung Store as well. Act now and get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for FREE! $1350 off (87%) Trade-in Gift $199 99 $1549 99 Buy at Samsung









Let's not forget that Samsung is the one with the exclusive colors and the extra bundle discounts on tablets or accessories, not to mention that it carries the 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra unlocked model, if you are so inclined.

Not only that, but Samsung will add a free Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with each Galaxy S22, S22+ , or S22 Ultra purchase!