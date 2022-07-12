 Get a free Watch 4 Classic with a Galaxy S22 Ultra at Samsung - PhoneArena
Get a free Watch 4 Classic with a Galaxy S22 Ultra at Samsung

Samsung Deals
Get a free Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and $1000 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra at Samsung
As usual, Samsung came out swinging with the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 offer on its own Galaxy S22 series, including the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra which can now be had for just $199.99 if you trade an older Samsung flagship, even one with a broken screen. 

Not only that, but Samsung will add a free Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with each Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra purchase!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra SAVE $1,350, get Galaxy Watch 4 FREE

Samsung is running its extended trade-in program during the Prime Day, meaning you can get up to $1,000 off when you bring in your old device. Then, there's a $350 discount going on at the Samsung Store as well. Act now and get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for FREE!
$1350 off (87%) Trade-in Gift
$199 99
$1549 99
Buy at Samsung

This tops Amazon's Galaxy S22 Ultra deal or even the Best Buy Black Friday in July discounts that are made to coincide with Prime Day 2022. 

Let's not forget that Samsung is the one with the exclusive colors and the extra bundle discounts on tablets or accessories, not to mention that it carries the 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra unlocked model, if you are so inclined. 
