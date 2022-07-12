Get a free Watch 4 Classic with a Galaxy S22 Ultra at Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As usual, Samsung came out swinging with the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 offer on its own Galaxy S22 series, including the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra which can now be had for just $199.99 if you trade an older Samsung flagship, even one with a broken screen.
Not only that, but Samsung will add a free Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with each Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra purchase!
This tops Amazon's Galaxy S22 Ultra deal or even the Best Buy Black Friday in July discounts that are made to coincide with Prime Day 2022.
Let's not forget that Samsung is the one with the exclusive colors and the extra bundle discounts on tablets or accessories, not to mention that it carries the 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra unlocked model, if you are so inclined.
