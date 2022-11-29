What's better than a Black Friday deal? A free iPhone 13 Pro with no trade-in at Verizon!





This doesn't require a device trade-in or anything as complicated as that, and although you do need to meet a couple of conditions some holiday shoppers might find inconvenient in order to qualify for a 100 percent discount... this is a literally unbeatable discount we're talking about here.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro 5G, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors, New Line on Eligible Unlimited Plan Required $900 off (100%) $0 $899 99 Buy at Verizon





That's right, Apple 's "regular-sized" 2021 flagship with three rear-facing cameras and 120Hz screen refresh rate technology can be yours completely free of charge (after monthly bill credits) with a new line of eligible Big Red wireless service.





One Unlimited for iPhone, 5G Do More, 5G Play More, and 5G Get More Unlimited are said eligible plans, and although your $899.99 savings on the... $899.99 list price of a 128GB iPhone 13 Pro will only be applied to your account over a period of three years, you don't necessarily have to purchase the handset on a 36-month installment plan as well.





On top of everything, you can also get a $200 Verizon Gift Card when you switch your existing number from a different carrier, but that port-in operation is obviously not required to score your gratis Apple A15 Bionic powerhouse with a good old fashioned notch for Christmas.





If this killer new online-only deal feels somewhat familiar, by the way, that's probably because Verizon started charging as little as $5 a month under very similar conditions for this exact same ultra-high-end device from last year ahead of Black Friday 2022.





You see, we're not being hyperbolic in the least when deeming this a better-than-Black Friday promotion, which is also why we're not entirely convinced Big Red's inventory will hold steady for a full week. Not when we consider the fact that 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants are all out of stock already, while the 128 gig model can only be ordered in gold and graphite color options at the time of this writing.



