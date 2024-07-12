Foxconn hires more assembly line workers to help Apple meet its lofty iPhone 16 goal









This is an improvement over the pay package that Foxconn's "A" unit, which is the contract manufacturer's main iPhone production team, offered potential factory workers last month. That package included a bonus of as much as 6,000 yuan ($826). Foxconn is also raising the pay for workers at its Shenzhen campus to between 21 and 22 yuan ($2.89-$3.03) an hour for temporary workers. This is also being done in preparation for the mass production of the iPhone 16 line.









The Shenzhen factory is trying to get former employees to return for the iPhone production season by offering them a monthly salary of up to 6,000 yuan ($826) for the first three months. Workers who stay at Foxconn for longer than the new iPhone manufacturing season will be entitled to receive a pay hike down the road. This is based on a job recruitment poster posted at the factory.







