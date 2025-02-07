Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Disney to launch a new standalone sports streaming service in 2025

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wireless service
ESPN+ logo
ESPN+ does not offer any content from ESPN | Image credit: Disney
After it failed to launch Venu Sports last year in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discover and Fox, Disney revealed plans to launch its own standalone ESPN streaming service later this year.

During the company’s earnings call earlier this week, CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnston confirmed that Disney is working on bringing ESPN+ and all the ESPN networks under a single flagship in early fall.

The ESPN flagship product will be offered via the existent ESPN app and is described as “a digital destination for sports fans unlike anything available in the marketplace today.”

ESPN’s flagship offering that will launch in early fall has been and remains our priority. And we expect the elevated product and content experience — which will all be housed within the ESPN app — will be a digital destination for sports fans unlike anything available in the marketplace today, with the full suite of ESPN’s networks and ESPN+, and highly interactive and personalized features.

– Bob Iger CEO and CFO Hugh Johnston, Disney, February 2025

There’s no pricing information mentioned in the earnings, although we suspect Disney will not only offer its standalone ESPN+ streaming service individually, but also in bundles along with some of its products or other services from the competition.

Disney&amp;#039;s ESPN+
Disney's sports offering is a bit confusing at the moment | Image credit: Disney

It remains to be seen what will happen with Disney’s ESPN and ESPN+ streaming services once the new standalone sports streaming service goes live later this year. Despite its name, the ESPN+ offering doesn’t include any content from ESPN, and vice versa.

Does Disney plan to group these services under a single banner and prevent customers from buying them individually? Or maybe the new sports streaming service will be priced more competitively to make it the obvious choice for sports fans?

Currently, ESPN+ is available for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year, although Disney is often running promotions that heavily discount the monthly price of the streaming service.

If you can put up with ads, you can also get ESPN+ for $16.99 bundled together with Disney+ and Hulu. For access to ESPN’s cable networks, you’ll have to sign up for a live TV streaming service like Fubo TV, Hulu+ or others.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
M5, Apple's next super giga mega powerful chip for the iPad Pro: not overkill, just irrelevant
M5, Apple's next super giga mega powerful chip for the iPad Pro: not overkill, just irrelevant
T-Mobile and Walmart are now giving away free 5G phones with no trade-in or new lines
T-Mobile and Walmart are now giving away free 5G phones with no trade-in or new lines
Galaxy S25 Ultra, are those camera lenses, or are you just happy to see me?
Galaxy S25 Ultra, are those camera lenses, or are you just happy to see me?
Get rid of your broken phone and nab T-Mobile's hot new Moto G (2025) at the low, low price of $0!
Get rid of your broken phone and nab T-Mobile's hot new Moto G (2025) at the low, low price of $0!
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) might bring true flagship power with an unexpected chipset
Motorola Razr Plus (2025) might bring true flagship power with an unexpected chipset
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless