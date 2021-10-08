Notification Center

www.phonearena.com
iPhone 13 Pro + Unlimited plan

iPhone 13 Pro + Unlimited plan

Deals Wearables Fossil Wear

Huge new discount puts the spotlight on the old Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Huge new discount puts the spotlight on the old Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch
With the hot new Fossil Gen 6 collection of feature-packed Wear OS smartwatches available at a fairly reasonable $300 and up, it obviously doesn't make a whole lot of sense for retailers like Amazon to continue charging similar prices for 2019's Gen 5 lineup.

Fortunately for bargain hunters, that hasn't been the case in a while now, and one specific model is on sale at the time of this writing at an unusually hefty discount. We're talking about a stainless steel intelligent timepiece with a black case and brown leather band, which costs a whopping $146.35 less than usual for a price cut roughly equating to 50 percent.

The decidedly stylish half-off wearable device comes with an undeniably beautiful 1.28-inch circular AMOLED display in tow sporting a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels, as well as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, standalone GPS connectivity, Google Pay support, top-notch 3 ATM water resistance, and a battery life of more than 24 hours (with certain features switched off).

Of course, due to the lack of more advanced health sensors, like ECG or SpO2, we can no longer call the Fossil Gen 5 one of the overall best smartwatches money can buy today. But even taking into account the undoubtedly poor software support going forward, it's hard to resist such an elegant and versatile device at under $150.

In case you're wondering, this very same "Carlyle" version has been on sale at an even deeper price cut once before (all the way back in December 2020)... for just a couple of days, but it might not be particularly wise to count on that killer deal returning this holiday season.

After all, the Fossil Gen 5 roster could be discontinued any day now, which is why you might want to consider the all-black and "smoke" models as well at their smaller $96 discount. Alternatively, you could opt for a brown version bundled with a black silicone band at a combined $146.35 less than usual... or an entirely different Gen 5E device.

The latter family of newer yet humbler smartwatches with tethered GPS support, a smaller touchscreen, and 4 instead of 8 gigs of internal storage space includes a few models currently marked down by anywhere between $80 and $94, which... is probably not enough to make them worth your attention. After all, the aforementioned Gen 5 Carlyle is incredibly cheaper than the most affordable Gen 5E variant right now.

