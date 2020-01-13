Fossil's Hybrid Commuter smartwatch is more than half off for a limited time
Most of Fossil's hybrid smartwatches are getting a $56 discount on Amazon, which means you can get them for $99. The same deals are available on Fossil's online store with one exception, the Hybrid Commuter.
Although Fossil lists the Hybrid Commuter for the same $99 price, you can save an additional $32 when using discount code WINTER30 at checkout. In the end, you'll be able to get the Fossil Hybrid Commuter for just $69, a great price considering the smartwatch typically sells for $155.
The discount code won't be available for too long, but you'll still be able to get the Hybrid Commuter, or any other Fossil smartwatch, for $99 until January 16 or while supplies last. Keep in mind that most deals available at Fossil right now are only available in the United States.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):