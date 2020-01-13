Deals Wearables Fossil

Fossil's Hybrid Commuter smartwatch is more than half off for a limited time

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 13, 2020, 12:14 PM
Today is a great day for those looking to buy a decent smartwatch without breaking the bank. Fossil is running a sale on many of its hybrid smartwatches, but one, in particular, is cheaper than ever, the Hybrid Commuter.

Most of Fossil's hybrid smartwatches are getting a $56 discount on Amazon, which means you can get them for $99. The same deals are available on Fossil's online store with one exception, the Hybrid Commuter.

Although Fossil lists the Hybrid Commuter for the same $99 price, you can save an additional $32 when using discount code WINTER30 at checkout. In the end, you'll be able to get the Fossil Hybrid Commuter for just $69, a great price considering the smartwatch typically sells for $155.

The discount code won't be available for too long, but you'll still be able to get the Hybrid Commuter, or any other Fossil smartwatch, for $99 until January 16 or while supplies last. Keep in mind that most deals available at Fossil right now are only available in the United States.

