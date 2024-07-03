The Garmin Forerunner 265 is sweetly discounted on Amazon and wants to become your new running companion





Garmin Forerunner 265 in Whitestone: Save $65! The Garmin Forerunner 265 in Whitestone color is now on sale for $65 off its price on Amazon. Packing a 46mm case OLED touchscreen, a plethora of features, and up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, the timepiece is a real bang for your buck! Act fast and save on one now! $65 off (14%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 265S: Save $75 on Amazon! Alternatively, you can get the smaller Garmin Forerunner 265S for $75 off its price on Amazon. $75 off (17%) Buy at Amazon



Now, we understand that these prices aren't exactly budget-friendly. However, the Garmin Forerunner 265 is among the



For instance, this fella can tell you whether you're training productively by using indicators such as heart rate variability status, recent exercise history, and performance. It can also tell you your training readiness, so you'll know whether you should push yourself in your next session. Additionally, the watch comes with Garmin's Coach feature, which provides training plans that adapt to you. The wearable can also track your sleep and even your energy levels.



But since life is more than running mile after mile, the Garmin Forerunner 265 packs functionalities such as smart notifications, Garmin Pay, and Garmin's Connect IQ store, from where you can download apps and watch faces.



As for battery life, this fella can last up to 13 days on a single charge in smartwatch mode and up to 24 hours in GPS mode, leaving the



Since everyone is different, each person has unique hobbies. For example, some enjoy hearing that sweet PlayStation beep and playing Call of Duty after a hard day at work. Others prefer to put on their favorite pair of Nikes and run for miles. If you belong to the latter, you may want to take advantage of this deal, as it allows you to save on an incredible running smartwatch that will elevate your jogging to the next level.The watch in question is the Garmin Forerunner 265 in Whitestone color, which is discounted by $65 on Amazon. Thanks to this price cut, you can snag one for under $390. Furthermore, the smaller Garmin Forerunner 265S is also on sale and available for $75 off its price and can be yours for less than $380.