Flappy Bird is returning to iOS and Android!!!

It has been over 10 years since Flappy Bird was the talk of gaming on mobile phones. Developer Dong Nguyen found a gold mine with the game which starred a pixelated bird that looked as though it stepped out of an 8-bit handheld game. The player controlled the left-to-right flying of Flappy Bird navigating him to avoid numerous pairs of pipes that had the same gap space between them but were placed at random lengths.













The return of Flappy Bird will include the classic arcade-style game, an easier tier of play (which should beat back past criticism that Flappy Bird was too hard to play), a basketball mode, and an all-out battle against 99 Flappy Bird rivals.





On the Flappy Bird website, a quote seems to be attributed to the titular character. "Just a decade ago, I was the talk of the town and soaring to new heights with my 100 million friends. Sadly, I had to leave the fame and spotlight behind to go home and find out who I really am. Thanks to my super Flappy Bird fans, I’m refreshed, reinvigorated, and ready to soar again. The decade-long mission involved acquiring legal rights and even working with my predecessor to uncage me and rehatch the official Flappy Bird game!."