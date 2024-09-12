Flappy Bird is returning to iOS and Android!!!
It has been over 10 years since Flappy Bird was the talk of gaming on mobile phones. Developer Dong Nguyen found a gold mine with the game which starred a pixelated bird that looked as though it stepped out of an 8-bit handheld game. The player controlled the left-to-right flying of Flappy Bird navigating him to avoid numerous pairs of pipes that had the same gap space between them but were placed at random lengths.
To say that the game was a hit would be an understatement. At its peak, Flappy Bird was taking in $50,000 a day from ads and in-app accessory sales, and by January 2014, it was the most downloaded free game in the App Store. Less than two weeks after the game was listed in the Google Play Store, on February 10, 2014, Nguyen pulled the app from all platforms which created a unique situation. Phones with Flappy Bird already installed, such as a 16GB iPhone 5, were receiving five and six-digit bids on eBay. The developer said that he decided to end the game because of its addictive nature.
Today, FlappyBird.org posted on a new website that FlappyBird has "rehatched" and will be flying once again on the screens of iPhone and Android phones in 2024. This time, Flappy will be accompanied by other 8-bit characters including Quirky, a bird with a unicorn horn. Tekno is a robot bird, and with three eyes,Trixy captures Flappy's heart. Another new character is an overweight penguin named Peng.
The return of Flappy Bird will include the classic arcade-style game, an easier tier of play (which should beat back past criticism that Flappy Bird was too hard to play), a basketball mode, and an all-out battle against 99 Flappy Bird rivals.
On the Flappy Bird website, a quote seems to be attributed to the titular character. "Just a decade ago, I was the talk of the town and soaring to new heights with my 100 million friends. Sadly, I had to leave the fame and spotlight behind to go home and find out who I really am. Thanks to my super Flappy Bird fans, I’m refreshed, reinvigorated, and ready to soar again. The decade-long mission involved acquiring legal rights and even working with my predecessor to uncage me and rehatch the official Flappy Bird game!."
