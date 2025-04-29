Flappy Bird is back on Android and there is no crypto scam this time

Just when you thought that you'd never get to play the real version of Flappy Bird again, there is some good news announcing the return of the low-tech game that you'd play for hours without realizing how much time had gone by. The original Flappy Bird game launched for iOS in May 2013 while the Android version hit the Play Store in January 2014 . The star of the game was a pixelated bird that had an 8-bit look and users would control the flying abilities of Flappy Bird as they tried to navigate him past poles and other obstacles.





The game became a big hit despite its throwback design; at its peak it was generating $50K daily in ad sales or in-app accessories payments making developer Dong Nguyen very wealthy indeed. But Nguyen wasn't happy with his success and less than two weeks after launching the game in the Google Play Store, he removed it suddenly from all platforms. This set off a wild chase by Flappy Bird fans looking to purchase previously owned handsets that already had the game installed.







Similar to what happened earlier this year when it looked like TikTok would be banned for good from the US, phones that had Flappy Bird pre-installed were being listed on eBay for ridiculous prices close to six figures. There was never any proof that these prices were paid by anyone but it was an indication about how out of hand the whole saga had become.









This version of Flappy Bird won't pressure you into buying cryptocurrency and there is a classic mode allowing you to chase after your high scores. The game will be monetized by ads and in-app purchases of virtual helmets to protect your Flappy Bird from getting Tua Tagovailoa'd by colliding with a pole.



