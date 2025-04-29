Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Samsung Foundry’s major win, will manufacture Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy phones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors Qualcomm
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
It’s finally happening: after a very tough 2024 Samsung Foundry is potentially about to get its big break. A report (translated source) states that Samsung is in talks with Qualcomm to manufacture the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. It seems that both companies have already agreed to the collaboration and are now discussing the finer details.

This isn’t the first time that Samsung will manufacture chips for Qualcomm. However it’s been a few years since the latter has done business with Samsung and this could be a major boost to Samsung Foundry’s reputation. If this deal is successful then it is almost guaranteed that Samsung will receive further orders from other major companies in the future as well.

The arrangement being discussed ordains that TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) will produce the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 using a 3 nm manufacturing process. Samsung, on the other hand, will be using a 2 nm process to produce the chipset. While TSMC’s chipsets will likely be released this year, Samsung will manufacture the chipsets later for its own phones coming out next year.

This also means that at least some of the Galaxy phones releasing in 2026 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 instead of Exynos chipsets.

Video Thumbnail
The entire Galaxy S25 line uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite. | Video credit — Samsung

Qualcomm initially pulled away from Samsung Foundry due to its productivity issues. These problems have haunted the foundry since then and 2024 was a particularly tough year where it almost felt like that the foundry was about to shut down. But Samsung recently stabilized its 3 nm process and immediately began to work on 2 nm chip production as well.

The reason behind the different processes being used by TSMC and Samsung may have something to do with the rumors that the latter’s production still isn’t perfect. Some reports have claimed that Samsung’s 2 nm process is barely as efficient as TSMC’s 3 nm process. It ultimately doesn’t matter much because modern chip measurements are a marketing tactic more than anything else.

Samsung ultimately wants to shift all of its devices to its in-house Exynos chipsets. While many tech enthusiasts are opposed to this due to the stigma attached to Exynos chips, I am strongly in favor of this move. I’m holding out hope that Samsung will one day have its Apple silicon moment and revolutionize its products.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out

Latest News

Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless